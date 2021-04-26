A summer like the old ones or like the previous one? Scientists tell us what yours will be like

We asked several scientists how they approach the summer: they have few plans and provisional yet

Without tickets taken out yet to fly abroad, many consider not traveling or doing it in Spain

Everyone, pending the evolution of the virus and vaccination (yours and your environment) to close the plans

What will this summer be like? More like the previous one or the summers of a lifetime? There are already vaccines, and a part of the population will be immunized. The government’s goal is to have 15 million people vaccinated in Spain by mid-June. To date, ten million have received at least one dose. And nearly four million have received both. We face the summer in very different conditions than last year, when we were coming out of the worst of the pandemic.

Then we were exhausted, after confinement, wanting to free ourselves and turn the page but at the same time, still very afraid of the virus, which he took advantage of to gain strength and return with energy after the summer. Not only did we not turn the page, but we later had to face new waves and new variants, which complicated our lives a little more.

This year, the outlook is better, and the state of alarm is set to end on May 9, but many still don’t dare to make plans. Because the virus is still there. How do you see those who are most aware of the situation? What are they going to do? We have asked several scientists. The word that is repeated the most is “vaccination”. Also “precaution”, “prudence”, “uncertainty”, “win”, “illusion” or “family”.

Ana Fernández-Sesma, virologist at Mount Sinaí (USA): “We trust that we can travel to Spain to see the family”

We would love to go to Spain this summer. We haven’t taken a vacation since Christmas 2019 and we haven’t seen our family in Spain since. Not being able to go is getting pretty hard for us now. We hope to go in July to visit our parents, who are already vaccinated, being over 80 years old. Adolfo (García-Sastre) and I have been vaccinated with both doses since the end of January, and our 22-year-old daughter is about to receive the second dose. Our 20-year-old son will be vaccinated shortly as well, since, from April 19, everyone over 16 years of age can be vaccinated in the US.

We have not booked tickets yet, but we hope that the cases in Spain will drop enough so that there are no restrictions on mobility between communities and we can see our relatives.

I believe that this summer it will be possible to do more things, with less risk of risk groups becoming ill, which was not the case last summer. If the expected percentage is vaccinated, or even if it reaches 40 or 50%, there will be a notable difference in the number of cases, and above all, in hospitalizations.

Carlos Rodrigo, vaccinologist: “A summer of ‘impasse’ and with many uncertainties still”

I do not plan to travel outside of Spain, or through Spain, this summer. It is difficult to foresee what the situation will be, given the ups and downs and uncertainties due to the new variants of the virus, the shortage of vaccines, doubts about potential adverse effects … I do contemplate meeting with older relatives, but with caution, although most likely they will already be there vaccinated in summer.

The summer I think will be “intermediate”, of ‘impasse’. Still with doubts, without “everything” being resolved, with many low-risk people still unvaccinated and some risk people also unvaccinated, due to their own rejection. And with uncertainties, due to different and even contradictory information and actions between countries, health authorities, etc.

José Manuel Bautista, UCM biologist: “I will travel through Spain, vaccinated but with caution”

I have plans for the summer and it involves spending time in a place within Spain. I have hopes that they can be met, but also some uncertainty about the management of vaccinations and the pandemic by the government and the Autonomous Communities, especially in terms of the synchrony between them to be able to move. I also have plans to see and visit relatives who, like me, would hope they were vaccinated. However, I do not know if there will still be risks with younger people, who have higher frequencies of asymptomatic infections and therefore should be visited with caution.

I think it should be a better summer than last year, since there are already vaccines and tools to protect the population and relax some measures, but I do not see that those responsible for the different executives are considering short and medium-term measures that prevent the appearance of new outbreaks, or their control.

Daniel López-Acuña, epidemiologist: “A quiet summer, without traveling, and waiting for the vaccine”

My plans for the summer are to stay in Gijón, not to travel. Fortunately, I live in a city located by the sea and in an autonomous community with great attractions and natural beauties, which I plan to enjoy as much as possible and prudent, depending on the evolution of the pandemic. I am used to the idea of ​​a calm summer, “secluded”, prudent, but not less pleasant for that. Neither my wife nor I plan to travel through Spain, or outside of Spain, until we have been vaccinated with the full schedule.

We have not yet been called, since we are in that age group (66 years) that until now is in vaccination limbo and has very low coverage. We are eagerly awaiting the vaccine, which will most likely be produced in June and concluded at the end of the summer. I would like to be able to have the visit of my children and my granddaughters, who live in Switzerland and Sweden, but everything will depend on the incidence of the disease in those countries and in Spain, and the travel restrictions that exist at that time.

Adelaida Sarukhan, immunologist: “To Mexico to see my parents: all vaccinated, but we will quarantine”

This summer I will go to Mexico with my daughter. I will go vaccinated, because I have had the opportunity to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. I will go see my parents, who are 80 years old and already vaccinated. I haven’t seen them for a year and a half. We will take all the precautions during the flight, PCR test on the way out and PCR test five days after arrival. And we will quarantine for about ten days, before approaching our parents. The biggest risk will be the plane trip, which is 12 hours and people have to remove their mask, at least to drink and eat something.

What encouraged me to leave is that they are already vaccinated and so am I. There we will live a life in a bubble because it is not the time, especially in Mexico, to be seeing people. We will be in bubble all month. My parents have a country house, which has the advantage that we can be outdoors all day.

José Antonio López, virologist at the UAM: “The illusion of being able to travel: I hope this summer will be more like that of 2019”

This summer we do have plans. We would be very excited to be able to make a getaway to a Bavarian village south of Munich, in Germany. Obviously, it depends on how the vaccination schedule is. As a professor at the UAM and a researcher working with viruses, it may be that I was already vaccinated by August, but my wife, by age group, we still don’t know … If we are both vaccinated, great. If not, it will depend on the incidence and the possibility of making international trips. At least we have the illusion, but we’ll see. We already had to cancel other past trips.

I hope that in August we can have our elders vaccinated and safe, in fact we have part of the family older than 80 years already vaccinated. I want to think that this summer is going to be more like 2019 than 2020. Although we will still have many precautionary measures. The mask, social distance, hygiene and ventilation will accompany us for a long time.

José Luis Jiménez, chemist at the Colorado University (USA): “Pending the virus and vaccines to fly or not to Spain”

At the moment, my mother-in-law (who lives with us), my wife and I are vaccinated. My seven-year-old son is not vaccinated yet because there are no approved vaccines for him. In Spain, my mother already has two doses and my sister also, but my other two brothers do not. Most of the family is still unvaccinated, so we are waiting to see how the situation evolves.

If things calm down, there are fewer cases and it is confirmed that the vaccine continues to protect you against the new variants, then I will go to Spain this summer, but we will decide in about two months. The whole family is not going to go because my son is not vaccinated and the trip from here to Spain ends up being about twenty hours sharing the air with many people: between bus, airport, plane, another plane … It is a long time and a lot of risk of contagion.

I guess this year, summer will be something in between. Here in the US, where there are many vaccines available, it may be more like a normal summer, although the unknown is the variants and see what will happen to people who do not want to be vaccinated.

Clara Prats, researcher at the UPC in Barcelona: “No plans at the moment, but close to home and with the family”

For this summer we plan a quiet, family vacation, which is a bit what we want, and above all, proximity. With the uncertainty of what will happen and where we will be when summer arrives, we plan a vacation close to home and with the family. We still do not know where we will go, we have no plans, everything will go as we go. We will see how the patio is in June.

Alfredo Corell, immunologist: “A very, very responsible summer and still waiting to make plans”

At the moment we have not made any vacation plans. In July I will travel outside of Valladolid, to the Canary Islands and Barcelona, ​​but due to professional commitments. Let’s wait a bit to see how the situation evolves. You can travel depending on the degree of vaccination, not only ours, but also the people you are going to see.

I believe that we still have to do a very, very responsible summer, and be aware of how infections evolve and the level of vaccination of the population and our environment. That is our attitude. We will move, if one can move, safely not only for ourselves but for others.