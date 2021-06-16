a suitable format for office and video calls

Accessories for the office, teleworking and conferences have taken a leap in quality after the pandemic. An example is the new ‘Xiaomi Audio and Conference Speaker’, a speaker designed for video calls in the shape of a sound bar and with up to six microphones to be able to have a fluid conversation.

It is an original product and a step forward compared to traditional webcams or speakers with a microphone. The Xiaomi Audio combines video and sound, with a compact design and current internal components. It is not the only one of its kind, but it is one of the most appropriate and modern devices for the office. Along with its competitive price, it can be a great option to incorporate in some meeting rooms.

Compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and the main applications

Under that name so little commercial hides a product very focused on the professional public. The ‘Xioami Audio and Conference Speaker’ is a speaker with an elongated format, where in the center is the camera with 4K resolution.

It is a sensor signed by Sony with a 120 degree aperture lens, 8x digital zoom and a mechanical adjustment to move the camera tilt by about 10 degrees, allowing you to adjust the orientation of the video call even if the device is placed high or low.

At the software level, the Xiaomi Audio is compatible with the main applications, from Skype to Zoom, via Microsoft Teams or QQ. Inside it has an eight-core Qualcomm APQ8053 processor.

The device has a total of six microphones that, powered by the brand’s algorithms, promise to be able to clearly detect human voices in a range up to five meters.

Xiaomi allows you to adapt the placement of your new product with a wall bracket included. If necessary, the Xiaomi Audio incorporates an external microphone with a seven-meter cable so that the audio can also be received from the bottom of the table. This microphone is similar to what other brands already offer and allows you to capture voices in 360º.

At the sound level, this camera and soundbar has two 2.5 “speakers, located to the right and left of the camera. Also included is a physical button to bypass the camera and cover it. An added privacy that the vast majority of video calling devices already include.

Availability and price of the ‘Xiaomi Audio and Conference Speaker’

Xiaomi’s new product has been presented in China, although its global availability has not been announced. Its official price is 2,329 yuan, about 299 euros to change.

Via | Xiaomi world