It is always interesting when a production reveals the original idea about a specific episode and what better when it is one of the most successful and remembered of the program that continues to be liked by the general public. The Pam and Jim’s wedding at ‘The Office‘ was going to have a much more tragic ending than previously thought, something that seemed more like an episode of ‘The Simpsons’ as mentioned by producer Randy Cordray.

All this information comes out of the book ‘The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s’, where actors, directors and creators reveal interesting details that we did not see during the nine seasons. Now it is the turn of a story that the writers fought to avoid airing, as it included the death of a character and even an animal.

Pam and Jim’s wedding in ‘The Office’ is one of the most beloved episodes by fans, this story that is divided into two parts was going to have a different conclusion as Corday reveals, because we were going to see a suicidal moment on the part of Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), who was to have a horse after the Roy Anderson (Dave Denham) attempt to get Pam back.

“Dwight Schrute, horseman and beet farmer that he is, would come after the wedding. He’s walking out of the church and he sees Roy dejected, sitting on the sidewalk, holding the horse’s reins. And he says, ‘Bad luck, buddy, that didn’t work the way you wanted it to, did it? And Roy would reply, ‘No, and I’m stuck with this stupid horse … I paid for the horse for the rest of the day. And Dwight says, ‘Hi, I like horses. Let me take care of that. He grabs the reins of the hose and apparently carries it back to the stables, but Dwight somehow finds himself riding along the banks of the Niagara riverCordray said.

Director Paul Feig also spoke about the episode, as the idea did not end up convincing the writers, yielding to the pressure, it was decided to change the ending, would you have liked to see the original idea? Or do you think it was better to change it?