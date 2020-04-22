Can this Mate 9 be a good alternative to the late Samsung Galaxy Note 7? Yes, if we stick to the first glance because this smartphone has a 5.9 inch Full HD screen. No stylus to accompany it, but enough to seduce lovers of large screens … And who have no problem having to use a smartphone with both hands!

The screen is also very bright (652 cd / m²) and displays an excellent level of contrast. This means that in direct sunlight you will have no problem reading the information on your smartphone.

Lionel Morillon

– The Huawei Mate 9

Careful design

Another notable point of this screen: the borders have been reduced to the maximum, which gives it a very pleasant appearance. In hand, it is the same size as an iPhone 7 Plus, but with a larger screen.

The shell is made of metal, the edges are slightly bevelled and we can count on a real finesse of the device (7.9 mm). The finishes are also one of the strong points of this smartphone which will undoubtedly seduce the most severe on aesthetics. The Chinese manufacturer offers many colors: silver, gray, gold, brown and white.

BFMTV.com

– Photo taken with the Huawei Mate 9

Good performance, great photo

Slightly less efficient than the best on the market, the Kirin 960 processor remains a racing machine that will suit even the most frequent players. Endurance is also a strong point of the Mate 9 with 10h20 of autonomy in versatile test. On a daily basis, it will end the days – even very busy – without flinching.

But it is especially in photos that the Mate 9 stands out. Huawei has renewed its partnership with Leica and again offers a dual sensor. One for black and white which changes to 20 megapixels, the other for colors, still in 12 megapixels. The result is largely felt compared to the P9, as you can see in this video from 01netTV!

Read the full and detailed Huawei Mate 9 Test at 01net.com.