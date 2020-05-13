For many health specialists and some sports analysts, Dana White’s decision to hold a UFC card in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was criticized as an act of irresponsibility, but now the company president can presume that it was also a great business.

With the sports industry still paralyzed by COVID-19, the UFC carried out a closed-door function last Saturday that recorded 700,000 sales of (PPV, pay per event for its acronym in English), at a price of $ 65 per home.

John Ourand of “Sports Business Journal” reported that the number would exceed 700,000 purchases. UFC President Dana White does not disclose the amounts and did not confirm Ourand’s number, but expressed satisfaction with the numbers.

“We absolutely destroyed it. It was a home run in every way. The early trends were good and continued.”

White had told “Yahoo Sports” prior to the card at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida that sales in Canada and Australia were twice their usual level and that sales in the US were trending well above than average.

With the figures reached on Saturday night, UFC 249 is among the 30 best-selling functions that Khabib Vs. McGregor has headed so far.

The UFC has two other shows in Jacksonville this week with Anthony Smith meeting Glover Teixeira in the main event, and Saturday with Walt Harris versus Alistair Overeem on the bill.

FERGUSON, WITH EYE BONE FRACTURE

Tony Ferguson suffered an orbital bone fracture during the loss to Justin Gaethje last Saturday.

The injury will require surgery, but it has not been scheduled by the doctors treating the American fighter, who was the betting favorite.

Four. Five

MILLIONS

of dollars, at least, earned the UFC in sales of the event’s payouts for the feature.

