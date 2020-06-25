Throughout his career The Weeknd has accumulated several musical hits, however it is not a lie that none of them has been compared to what the song “Blinding Lights” is experiencing today, which with its electronic keyboards well eighties and its accelerated rhythm, managed to conquer the popularity charts and even reach popular platforms like TikTok, where even users have created a viral dance (net).

But The obvious success of “Blinding Lights” has not only motivated many to do some exercise during the quarantine (you already lose to dance so little when we listen to it), also has encouraged some to recreate the sounds of the song with the help of an application called GarageBand, Developed by Apple Computer and which allows users to create pieces of music and podcasts.

Through a YouTube channel called “iSongs”, A user uploaded a video in which step by step (and with infinite patience that even the little heads don’t have), he recreates the sound of each instrument and musical style that we hear in the song of The Weeknd, belonging to his simplest studio album, After Hours (2020). And all just using your iPhone!

You can see below what we are talking about:

Apparently the subject of said channel is a master when using “GarageBand”, because on his YouTube profile he has more videos where he recreates other famous songs like “Astronomy” (the one that sounds when Ghana’s casket loaders do their job in internet memes), and even some famous musical pieces by artists like Guns N ‘Roses or even Dr. Dre.

Is this the point to demonstrate that we can practically do everything through the cell phone? I leave the topic on the table and with “Blinding Lights” playing in the background.



