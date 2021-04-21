A study will reinfect volunteers with COVID-19 in exchange for 124,000 pesos

Would you allow yourself to be reinfected with COVID-19 in exchange for 124 thousand pesos? The objective is to know in depth the immune response of the recovered people.

Almost a year and a half after the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the details of the natural immunity acquired after falling ill and recovering from COVID-19 remain unknown.

Although different recent studies suggest that after a drop in the level of antibodies, the immune system develops a memory that allows it to fight the infection in the long term – perhaps for years – the key factor that defines whether a person will return is still unknown. to become ill or, you will avoid a reinfection by COVID-19.

Hence, an ambitious study developed by the University of Oxford aims to follow step by step the behavior of a person who has recovered from the virus and is exposed to it for the second time in real time:

Its about human challenge, a class of rare clinical trials, consisting of intentionally infecting a volunteer, with the aim of thoroughly studying the progress of the infection.

Although human challenge studies are the subject of ethical discussions Regarding their scope, they commonly provide valuable information on the best way to combat a disease and avoid its severity, as well as clues to develop more effective treatments and improve existing vaccines so far.

In the case of COVID-19, different laboratories suggested carrying out studies of this nature to accelerate the development of vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic; However, it was not until February 2021 that the UK received approval to conduct the first of its kind against the new coronavirus.

17 days in the hospital and 8 consultations over a year

The intention of the human challenge study, which will begin its first phase in April 2021, is to analyze in detail the immune response from the body once it is deliberately exposed to the virus a second time.

Study participants will be exposed to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, which appeared in Wuhan at the end of 2019. Then they will start a quarantine for at least 17 days in a hospital specially designed for the study, where they will be at the disposal of the research team, which will maintain continuous monitoring of each volunteer, with tests such as tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

Each one will be discharged when there is no trace of the infection in their blood and there is no risk of infecting other people. Once out of the hospital, the study will be extended for twelve months, with at least eight follow-up visits to know the behavior of the immunity indicators throughout a year.

The infectious dose is another of the pending subjects on the virus that will be solved in the study of human challenge: it is the minimal amount of virus that is needed to cause an infection, a calculation that, if performed successfully, will allow more precise criteria to be established on key factors such as mask effectiveness, the circulation of the virus in closed spaces and the necessary ventilation to avoid contagion.

