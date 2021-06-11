A study suggests that reconciliation problems can lead to cognitive decline in adulthood

Stock image of a person with insomnia

The research has analyzed 2,500 people and the results link sleep problems with cognitive decline years later

Deficiencies have been evidenced in episodic memory, language, brain processing speed, among others

Having trouble falling asleep predicts cognitive decline in adulthood, as revealed by a study carried out by University of Michigan researchers (United States) and which has been published in the magazine ‘Sleep’.

Specifically, work, in which 2,500 adults have been tested, showed that having trouble falling asleep, compared to other insomnia patterns, was the main symptom of insomnia predicted by the cognitive decline 14 years later.

The most frequent problems falling asleep predicted a Poor episodic memory, executive function, language, processing speed, and visuospatial performance. Likewise, an additional analysis found that the associations between sleep onset and subsequent cognition were partially explained by both depressive symptoms and vascular diseases in 2014 for all domains, except episodic memory, which was only partially explained by depressive symptoms.

“While there is growing evidence of a link between insomnia and cognitive decline in older adults, it has been difficult to interpret the nature of these associations given the way in which insomnia and cognitive impairment can present themselves between individuals, “the experts have detailed.

Insomnia involves difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, or waking up regularly earlier than desired, despite allowing enough time in bed to sleep. Daytime symptoms include fatigue or drowsiness; feeling dissatisfied with the dream; have trouble concentrating; feeling depressed, anxious, or irritable; and have little motivation or energy.

“These results are important given the lack of currently available treatments for cognitive disorders of old age, like the disease of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. These results suggest that regular detection of insomnia symptoms can help track and identify people with problems falling asleep in middle or old age who may be at risk for developing cognitive impairments later in life, “the findings have concluded. experts.