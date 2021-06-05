A study shows that the proteins of a fly larva are useful in the food industry

Instruments and work products from the URV study on fly larvae EUROPE PRESS

They could serve as a substitute for lactic proteins, which are commonly used to stabilize emulsions such as sauces

They are also effective in stabilizing foams and, therefore, can be useful in products such as whipped cream or soft drinks.

The demographic increase will cause an increase in the demand for food and there is scientific consensus to explore other conventional protein sources

Researchers from the Rovira i Virgili University (URV) have demonstrated the viability of the use of proteins extracted from black soldier fly larvae in applications of the food industry, especially as an emulsifying and stabilizing agent and in encapsulation processes.

In a statement this Friday, the institution explained that the techno-functional characteristics of said protein can replace the lactic proteins that are usually used to stabilize emulsions, for example sauces.

Likewise, the study published in ‘Foods’ has shown that the methodology selected to produce the emulsions has a low energy demand and high productivity, which makes it “very attractive” for industrial use.

The URV researchers have also concluded that black fly larva protein concentrate can be incorporated into food formulations. It is also effective in stabilizing foams and therefore can be useful in products such as whipped cream or soft drinks.

The URV has recalled that the demographic increase will lead to a rise in the demand for food and that there is scientific consensus to explore other conventional protein sources. European authorities issued a favorable recommendation on mealworm larvae in January, something that the university says “opens a new horizon.”