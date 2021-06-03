A study shows that a drug can help prevent relapses of early breast cancer

Researchers from the Vall d’Hebron Institute d’Oncologia (Vhio) have demonstrated in a study the usefulness of the drug Olaparib for prevent relapse in women with a mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes with early breast cancer and HER2 negative, the institution reported in a statement on Thursday.

The New England Journal of Medicine has published the results of the OlympiA study in which a total of 1,836 patients with the disease participated, who received the treatment for one year after conventional surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Olaparib is a drug that inhibits the PARP protein, which plays a role in key role in DNA repair, and whose use is currently approved in patients with metastatic breast cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer and an alteration in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

Now, the results expand the use of this drug towards early breast cancer by demonstrating its usefulness to avoid the risk of relapse in these patients in more than 40% and open the door to “a change in clinical practice”, because it can be used to cure patients with an inherited alteration in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

“A great clinical breakthrough”

The study randomized the participants into two groups, one that received Olaparib and the other that received placebo and, at three and a half years of follow-up, they have found that the absolute reduction in the risk of relapse in the group that received the drug was 7% with respect to the control group.

The head of the Cancer Genetics Group and member of the Vhio Breast Cancer Unit, Judith Balmaña, has claimed that the data represent a “great clinical advance” because they indicate that patients with a hereditary genetic alteration in BRCA1 or BRCA2 they can receive targeted treatment with a high impact on their chance of being cured, as they are early stages of the disease.

The study has been possible thanks to an alliance to carry out a clinical study between academia and the pharmaceutical industry worldwide, and in Spain, the cooperative group SOLTI and the cooperative group GEICAM for breast cancer research have participated as academic groups that belong to BIG (Breast International Group) and together have recruited almost 122 patients, almost 10% of the total.