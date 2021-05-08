A study revives the hypothesis that the coronavirus can integrate into human DNA

Scientists Rudolf Jaenisch and Richard Young present new evidence for this hypothesis that caused great controversy in the scientific community last December

New tests could explain why some people continue to test positive for CRP months after overcoming the disease

The researchers emphasize that their findings are not applicable, in any way, to the fact that messenger RNA-based vaccines can alter the genome of people

Back in December 2020 an investigation published as a preprint in the scientific journal bioRxiv by the stem cell biologist Rudolf jaenisch and the specialist in genetic regulation Richard Young from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, caused a gigantic storm of criticism by many of his colleagues who had his epicenter on Twitter.

The conclusion reached by both researchers, and which earned them criticism from most experts in their field, was that the genetic fragments of the pandemic coronavirus can become integrated into our chromosomes and stay there long after the infection ends. That, in his opinion, would explain why there are people who continue to test positive for the virus even months after having overcome the disease.

The researchers emphasized that viral integration did not mean that people who recovered from COVID-19 remained infectious. But critics accused them of stoking unfounded fears that messenger RNA (mRNA) -based COVID-19 vaccines could somehow alter human DNA.

A new study by the original researchers reinforces their hypothesis

Now, as published in the journal ‘Science’, both researchers return to the load with a new investigation that seems to support the preliminary results of the one they published in December and that reinforces your first hypothesis.

Where, however, both Janesich and Young have always agreed with their critics is that their results, neither the original nor the new, do not imply in any way that messenger RNA-based vaccines can integrate their genetic sequences into human DNA.

His explanation is that the virus that causes Covid-19 has genes made up of RNA, and Jaenisch, Young, and their co-authors argue that, on rare occasions, an enzyme in human cells can copy viral sequences into DNA and slide them on our chromosomes.

In their first investigation, the study authors presented evidence that human cells infected with coronavirus in sample tubes, when enriched with a type of elements known as LINE-1, which are the most abundant retrotransposons we have in our DNA, very active and constantly moving in the genome, replicated the DNA sequences of SARS-CoV-2 and housed it on the chromosomes of human cells.

Criticisms from the scientific community

The first publication of these results, which occurred last December, caused many researchers who are experts in these elements of the genome known as LINE-1 will jump to criticize the methodology of the researchers. They said the data was too sparse to support their claim, criticized that they had submitted such a poor study for publication, even to be a preprint, and came to question the professionalism of the authors saying that researchers of his renown would expect a higher quality work.

In two subsequent studies, in addition, both published in bioRxiv, Young and Jaenisch’s critics proved that the alleged Human and viral DNA chimeras are routinely created using the same technique the group used to scan them on the chromosomes.

With this demonstration, critics of the Young and Jaenisch hypothesis concluded that human virus sequences “are more likely to be a methodological product than the result of genuine reverse transcription, integration, and expression“.

The new study acknowledges the errors but presents new evidence

In their new article, Jaenisch, Young and their colleagues acknowledge that the technique they used accidentally creates human-viral chimeras. “I think it’s a valid point,” says Jaenisch, adding that when they first sent the article to a journal they knew they needed more robust data and that publishing it then was possibly “an error in judgment.”

However, in the new PNAS article, the team provides evidence that artifacts alone cannot explain the detected levels of human chimeric DNA-virus. Which further supports your hypothesis.

In addition, they have collaborated for this second study with one of the scientists who showed their skepticism with their original results. Is about Stephen Hughes of the National Cancer Institute, that in its day suggested an experiment to clarify whether the integration was real or a noise product in the samples. This experiment, says Hughes, who is a co-author of this new scientific paper, “has turned out to be important” in clarifying the doubts.

From bad science to a “plausible” hypothesis

Other researchers who strongly attacked the first findings published in December are now beginning to give the investigation some credence. However, they point out that the true relevance of this is whether the data provided has any relevance to human health or the diagnosis of the disease. There are those who believe that the finding, as it may refer to a clinical or biological meaning is still a matter of pure speculation.

However, Jaenisch and Young’s team Yes, it has reported signs of integration of SARS-CoV-2 in the tissue of live patients and with autopsy of COVID-19.

Asked by the magazine ‘Science’, Harmit Malik, a specialist in ancient viruses in the human genome at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, argues that it is a “legitimate question” to ask why people who should have cleared the virus sometimes test positive for PCR. But is also not convinced that the explanation is an embedded virus. “Under normal circumstances, there is very little reverse transcription machinery available” in human cells, Malik concludes.

In any case, the controversy has become more civilized than it was in December. Young and Jaenisch comment that they have never received such intense criticism as those that came after the publication of their first preprint on this matter.

The reason for the virulence was that many researchers were concerned that this research, which was still incomplete and very preliminary at the time, Play the Vaccine Skeptics Spreading False Claims about Newly Licensed mRNA Vaccines.

“If ever there was a preprint that should be removed, this is it! It was irresponsible to even put it as a preprint, considering the complete lack of relevant evidence. This is now being used by some to cast doubts about the new vaccines, “Marie-Louise Hammarskjöld, a microbiologist at the University of Virginia, published as a comment to the bioRxiv magazine.