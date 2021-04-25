A study reveals that sleeping ‘chunks’ increases the risk of death

For the first time, a study has shown a clear link between the frequency and duration of unconscious wakefulness during nighttime sleep and an increased risk of dying from heart disease and the blood vessels, and with death from any cause, especially in women.

As reported in an article by the European Society of Cardiology, the study of 8,001 men and women found that women who experienced unconscious wakefulness more frequently and for longer periods had almost twice the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease during an average follow-up of 6 to 11 years, compared to the risk in the general female population. The association was less clear in men and their risk of cardiovascular death increased by just over a quarter compared to the general male population.

What is unconscious wakefulness

Unconscious wakefulness, also known as cortical arousal, is a normal part of sleep. It occurs spontaneously and is part of the body’s ability to respond to potentially dangerous situations, such as noises or obstruction of breathing. Pain, limb movements, trauma, temperature, and light can also be triggers.

Dominik Linz, associate professor in the department of cardiology at the Maastricht University Medical Center, the Netherlands, explained: “A common trigger for nocturnal awakenings is obstructive sleep apnea, when breathing stops and the excitation system ensures activation of our body to change our sleeping position and reopen the upper airway “.

“Another cause of awakenings can be noise pollution at night, for example aircraft noise at night. Depending on the strength of the arousal, a person may become aware of the environment, but often that is not the case. case. Generally, people they will feel exhausted and tired in the morning due to sleep fragmentation, but they will not be aware of individual awakenings, “Linz said.

Previous research has shown that the duration of sleep, whether it is too short or too long, is associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular or other causes. However, until now, it was unknown whether there was also a link with unconscious waking load (a combination of the number of wakes and their duration) during a night’s sleep and the risk of death.

The details of the study

In a collaboration between a team led by the associate professor Mathias Baumert, from the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Adelaide (Australia) and Professor Linz, the researchers analyzed data from sleep monitors worn at night by men and women participating in one of three studies: 2,782 men in the Men’s Osteoporotic Fracture Sleep Study (MrOS); 424 women in the Osteoporotic Fracture Study (SOF) and 2,221 men and 2,574 women in the Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS).

The average ages of the study members were 77, 83 or 64 years, respectively. Participants were followed over a period of several years, which ranged from an average of six (SOF) to 11 years (MrOS).

After adjusting for factors that could affect the results, such as total sleep duration, age, medical history, body mass index (BMI) and smoking habits, the researchers found that women had a lower unconscious waking load than men.

However, those who had a waking load that represented more than 6.5% of your night’s sleep they had a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than women with a lower wakefulness load: twice the risk in SOF and 1.6 times the risk in SHHS. Their risk of dying from all causes was also increased 1.6 times in SOF and 1.2 times in SHHS.

Taking the women in both studies together, those with a burden of more than 6.5% had a 12.8% risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, almost twice that of women of a similar age in the general population who they had a 6.7% risk. The risk of dying from any cause was 21% among women in the general population, which increased to 31.5% among women in the two studies with a waking load of more than 6.5%.

Men with a load representing more than 8.5% of their nighttime sleep had 1.3 times the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease (MrOS) or any cause (SHHS), compared to men with lower unconscious waking loads, but the findings of an increased risk of death from any cause in MrOS or cardiovascular disease in SHHS they were not statistically significant.

The motives

Professor Linz said: “It is not clear why there is a difference between men and women in the associations, but there are some possible explanations. “

“Triggers for arousal or the body’s response to arousal may differ in women compared to men. This may explain relatively higher risk of cardiovascular death in women, “Linz said.

According to Linz, advanced age, BMI and the severity of sleep apnea increase the frequency and duration of awakenings. “While age cannot be changed, BMI and sleep apnea can be modified and they can represent an interesting goal to reduce unconscious wakefulness. Whether this will translate to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease deserves further study, “he said.