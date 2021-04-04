A study reveals that ingredients in hair dye can slow the progression of breast cancer

The ingredients found in the hair dyes and anti-aging creams could slow the progression of breast cancer by two years, a study reveals.

According to research, collected in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology Biology Physics, these substances increase the efficacy of radiation therapy when injected into a tumor before treatment.

A cocktail of hydrogen peroxide, which is used to bleach hair, and hyaluronic acid, which is used to hydrate the skin, was applied to a group of patients. In a dozen of them in a phase one trial, 11 (92%) were still seeing benefits a year later.

Their tumors had disappeared, had shrunk, or had not grown. The typical rate without injection is 60 to 65%, according to the London Cancer Research Institute.

The men and women in the trial had an incurable disease, an average age of 77 years, and were either unfit for surgery or rejected it. A gel-like mixture was injected twice a week one hour before standard radiation therapy into the Royal Marsden hospital, west of London. The study has now expanded to five hospitals and is recruiting more patients.

One patient had the cocktail injected into one of her tumors, but not two others. Only the injected tumor maintained a “partial response”, meaning it was at least 30% smaller at 12 months. In the case of another woman, the tumor disappeared after three months and she was still free of it two years later.

If the mixture is shown to work in a greater number of breast cancer cases, it is expected to work in other cancers treated with radiation therapy, the researchers say.