A study reveals that dogs are capable of feeling jealous if they imagine their owners with another

It has always been said that man’s best friend is the dog. But the unconditional love that a dog has for its owner also has its dark side. This is what a recent study published in New Zealand reveals: dogs get jealous too, even just if they imagine it.

The study, published in the journal Psychological Science, has been developed by experts from the University of Auckland. In the work they conclude that domestic dogs get jealous when their human caresses another dog, but not only that, but also that dogs can get jealous just imagine that its owner is stroking another dogeven when they can’t see the interaction.

“Research has supported what many dog ​​owners strongly believe: Dogs exhibit jealous behavior when his human companion interacts with a potential rival, “says the study’s lead author, Amalia Bastos, in statements collected by the Daily Mail.

“We wanted to study this behavior further to determine whether dogs could, like humans, mentally represent a situation that provoked jealousy,” added the researcher.

Scientists are interested in studying jealousy in animals because this fact is related to a degree of self-awareness, which is a complex cognitive trait that is not seen in all species.

As part of a study, 18 dogs and their owners were recruited and brought into a room. In that room there was either a cylinder lined with fur or a very realistic artificial dog. Pets, still on their leashes, they saw their owners pet the fake dog and then a screen was placed between the pet and the person so that the dog could not see the false rival or its owner.

The researchers observed the behavior of the dogs at this point and saw that the pets pulled hard on the leash and they expressed telltale signs of jealousy, such as growling and appearing agitated.

This, the researchers say, means that although the dogs couldn’t see their human pouring love and attention on a rival, they had the mental capacity to imagine it, and as a result, they got jealous.

When the owner stroked the fur-lined cylinder, the dogs were much less jealous, indicating that their jealousy is reserved only for things they consider a threat.

“These results support the claims that dogs display jealous behavior,” said Bastos. They also provide the first evidence that dogs can represent mentally social interactions that induce jealousy.

“Previous studies confused jealous behavior with play, interest or aggression, because they never tested the reactions of the dogs to the owner and the social rival that are present in the same room but do not interact, “added Bastos.

“There is still much work to be done to establish the extent of similarities between the minds of humans and other animals, especially in terms of understanding of nature of the emotional experiences of nonhuman animals, “he added.

“It is too early to say if dogs experience jealousy like we do, but now it is clear that they react to situations that induce them, even if they happen out of sight “, concludes the researcher.