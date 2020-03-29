One of the main functions of technology is to help us with our day-to-day tasks.. Hence, smartphones are one of the most essential tools in our lives, they not only serve to call by phone but also to surf the Internet, check email, have our entire office thanks to services such as the cloud … but technology also It has its dangers, especially when we drive.

Not only do we say it for all those people who take Google Maps directions to the letter and end up at the bottom of a river, but for all those fools who check their mobile phone while driving, something that according to many experts, is even more dangerous than being drunk at the wheel.

Hence, there are cars with browsers or with something more recent, services such as Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, operating systems designed to make our car more “smart”. But beware, according to a new study the use of these tools while driving It could be the same or more dangerous than doing it with a few extra glasses and even drugged. Insurance?

A study places Android Auto at the level of alcohol and drugs

According to the study carried out by the UK road safety organization, IAM RoadSmart and which is echoed by the digital medium ZDNet, using services such as Android Auto or Apple CarPlay while driving causes that driver reaction times are equated to those who take alcohol or drugs and drive.

In concrete figures, the use of the tactile controls of these operating systems while behind the wheel makes our reaction times increase 53% in the case of Android Auto and 57% in the case of Apple CarPlay.

The study consisted of 20 participants who used Android Auto and another 20 who used Apple’s service. Three trips were made in which drivers drove the vehicle without using either of the two systems, another trip using voice controls, and the last using touch controls. being this last trip where the participants were more distracted.

In short, what this study intended was to make users aware that despite using tools such as those described above that theoretically facilitate driving, we must never take our eyes off the road. Although it is best to use voice commands, it is preferable that the co-pilot is the one who handles Android Auto in the event that you have to find an address or want to put a specific radio chain.

Of course we recommend maximum attention at the wheel. Not only because our life is the most important thing we have, but also because we can end the lives of others in the event of an accident. Of course, nothing to use the mobile behind the wheel and nothing to drive after drinking – alcohol only to disinfect the mobile – or taking another similar substance. And in the event that you have Android Auto in the car … caution please.

