A study reveals that a hot bath can produce some of the effects of physical exercise

A researcher at the University of Coventry, in the United Kingdom, has carried out a study in which he compares the benefits of taking a hot bath or spending time in a sauna with doing physical exercise.

Charles James Steward has written an article in The Conversation collected by Science Alert, in which he explains that “many people are not willing to exercise due to lack of time and motivation. And for those who are older or have chronic diseases, exercise can also cause pain, which for obvious reasons further limits exercise. “

“Worldwide, around the 25% of adults do not meet minimum levels of physical activity recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity per week, or a combination of both, “says Steward.

For this reason, this expert is investigating “how hot baths and saunas affect the body. Throughout human history, multiple cultures around the world have used heat therapy to improve health “.

According to Steward, “Until recently, the benefits of bathing were anecdotal and largely considered unscientific. However, in recent decades the evidence has grown and today we know that bathing regularly in a sauna or hot tub it can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and it may also have broader health benefits. “

“Our recent review of the research found that regular bathing in the sauna or hot tub may have some similar health benefits to aerobic exercise. low to moderate intensity, like walking, jogging and cycling “, reveals the scientist.

Steward poses this test: “The next time you are in a hot tub, bath or sauna, take a moment to listen to your body. Initially you will be hit by a pleasant sensation of heat that increases your body temperature and you will begin to feel hot and sweaty . This is accompanied by a subtle rise in heart rate.. Is it starting to sound familiar? Yes, these bodily responses also take place during exercise. “

The experiment

“As part of a group of researchers at Coventry University, I compared the similarities and differences between the physiological responses to exercise and warm-up. To do this, I ask volunteers to undergo the same duration of whirlpool baths and cycling of moderate intensity. While exercise is more skillful for increase energy expenditure, we’ve found comparable elevations in core body temperature and heart rate, “reveals Steward.

“The similarities also go beyond what you can physically feel. When doing ultrasound of the arteries, you also I see similar increases in blood flowor, “he adds.

However, the expert clarifies: “Regular saunas or baths cannot replicate all the health benefits of physical training, such as promoting fat loss and increase muscle mass“.

“The use of hot baths or saunas should not be considered a substitute for exercise. But it can mimic some of the health benefits, and we believe that when used in conjunction with exercise, it can lead to greater health, “he adds.

Previous studies

In his article, Steward cites some previous studies related to saunas and hot baths. “In the first long-term observational study of its kind, in middle-aged Finnish men, The frequency of sauna baths was found to be associated with a lower risk of fatal cardiovascular disease. Those who participated in four to seven sauna sessions per week had a staggering 50% reduction in risk of fatal cardiovascular disease compared to those who attended once a week, “he says.

“The same study also showed that sauna attendance was associated with a significant decrease in the risk of dementia and Alzheimer disease. It’s no wonder Finns refer to saunas as ‘the poor man’s pharmacy,’ “he explains.

In addition, “researchers from Japan have shown that higher frequencies from common whirlpool baths have effects protectors against fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events“, He says.

Combine exercise and baths

Steward continues: “Although highly dependent on the magnitude of exercise and heat stimulation, our recent review found that both exercise and heat therapy can promote cardiovascular health through comparable improvements in fitness, blood vessel health, blood pressure, and glucose levels“.

“Protection against lethal cardiovascular disease is further increased in those who exercise regularly and bathe frequently compared to either independently. Which means exercising and taking a hot bath is probably the best option “, Add.

“Personally, I think the most exciting prospect of this research is for people who are unable to exercise or who find it very difficult to get started. When someone is unable to exercise, heat therapy, whether in hot tubs or saunas, could seen as an ‘entry therapy’ for future participation in the exercise. This is because heat can increase fitness and functional capacity, “reflects Steward.

“Therefore, it is also a promising method for those who suffer from pain during exercise due to chronic diseases. A good example is peripheral artery disease, in which the arteries in the legs are blocked by fatty deposits. This causes a lack of blood flow to the muscle and severe pain.Because heating increases blood flow, heat may have therapeutic potential here“, concludes the British scientist.