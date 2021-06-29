A study reveals that 30% of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the first wave were asymptomatic

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology by scientists from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) shows the combinations of most frequent symptoms in people who were infected by SARS-CoV-2 in the first epidemic wave in Spain, and analyze the characteristics of those who passed the infection asymptomatically.

In addition, the authors have developed a predictive model of the risk of infection by SARS-CoV-2 based on symptoms, which can facilitate the detection of cases in the general population at times and in areas with active circulation of the virus. This work is based on information from the ENE-COVID national seroprevalence study which the ISCIII coordinated last year, and which had the participation of more than 61,000 people.

Asymptomatic infections were more frequent in children and young people (45%), followed by older people (36%)

The results indicate that almost 30% of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Spain during the first wave of the pandemic were asymptomatic, and that they were more frequent in areas where the circulation of the virus was less. Men, young people, the elderly and smokers showed more asymptomatic infections than the rest of the infected population.

The study initially focuses on the nearly 3,000 infected people among the more than 61,000 participants of the ENE-COVID study. In addition to providing figures for the prevalence of infection according to the characteristics of the participants (for example, according to their body mass index or the presence of chronic diseases such as cancer or cardiovascular disease), the researchers paid special attention to the presence or absence of symptoms.

28.7% of the infections were asymptomatic, with a somewhat greater in men (32%) than in women (26%). Asymptomatic infections were more frequent in least affected provinces due to the pandemic (40%) and among those infected without contact with known cases (41%). By age group, the absence of symptoms is more frequent in children and young people (45%), followed by older people (36%).

One of the problems in the study of covid-19 is the low specificity of its symptoms (headache, fever, cough, diarrhea …), which can be due to many other causes. In ENE-COVID about 17,000 people had symptoms that could be compatible with SARS-CoV-2 infection, but the study showed that only 10% of them had antibodies against the virus. For this reason, in the second part of the article the researchers have described the most common combinations of symptoms among people who do have antibodies.

Predictive model based on scoring symptoms

The experts compared symptomatic people with and without antibodies to develop a scoring model capable of predicting the presence of coronavirus infection, based on the symptoms most associated with disease according to the data from the seroprevalence study: 1 point for the presence of severe tiredness; 1 point for the absence of throat pain; 2 points for the presence of fever, and 5 points to the sudden loss of smell and / or taste (anosmia / ageusia).

The model allows detecting more than 70% of covid-19 cases among symptomatic people with a specificity greater than 70%

With this simple scoring system, the model makes it possible to detect (when this score is equal to or greater than 3) more than 70% of covid-19 cases among symptomatic people with a specificity greater than 70%. The authors note that this tool can be especially useful in community settings and in primary care.

The main authors of the work are Beatriz Pérez Gómez, Roberto Pastor Barriuso and Marina Pollán, from the National Epidemiology Center (CNE) of the ISCIII. Among the signatories there are more researchers from the CNE, scientists from the National Center for Microbiology (CNM), of the CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP) and technicians from the Ministry of Health, as well as collaborating researchers from all the autonomous communities, all of them as part of the so-called Study Group JAN-COVID.

Reference:

Beatriz Pérez-Gómez et al. “ENE-COVID nationwide serosurvey served to characterize asymptomatic infections and to develop a symptom-based risk score to predict COVID-19.” Journal of Clinical Epidemiology (2021).

Rights: Creative Commons.