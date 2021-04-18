A study reveals how many tyrannosaurs rex there were in the world

North American paleontologists have discovered that there were 2.5 billion tyrannosaurs rex over time during the Cretaceous, as published in the journal Science.

The study reveals that probably about 20,000 adult T. rex lived at any one time, plus or minus a factor of 10, which is in the range of what most researchers assumed. According to the principal investigator Charles Marshall, what few paleontologists had fully understood, including himself, is that this means that some 2.5 billion lived and died throughout the roughly 2.5 million years that the dinosaur walked the Earth.

Until now, no one had been able to calculate the long-extinct animal population figures, and George Gaylord Simpson, one of the most influential paleontologists of the last century, considered that it was not possible to do so.

Marshall, director of the University of California Museum of Paleontology, Philip Sandford Boone Chair of Paleontology, and UC Berkeley professor of integrative biology and earth and planetary sciences, was also surprised that such a calculation was possible.

“The project started, in a way, As a joke“He pointed out.” When I have a fossil in my hand, I can’t help but wonder about the improbability that this same beast was alive millions of years ago, and here I am holding part of its skeleton … it seems so unlikely. The question that occurs to me is: How unlikely is it? Is it one in a thousand, one in a million, one in a billion? And then I started to realize that maybe we can estimate how many were alive and, therefore, that he could answer that question, “he indicated.

Marshall explains that the uncertainties in the estimates are large. While the T. rex population was most likely 20,000 adults at any one time, the 95% confidence range -the population range within which there is a 95% chance that the actual number will be found- is 1,300 to 328,000 individuals. Therefore, the total number of individuals that existed throughout the life of the species could have been between 140 million and 42,000 million.

“As Simpson observed, it is very difficult to make quantitative estimates with the fossil record, “he says.” In our study, we focused on developing robust constraints on the variables we needed to do our calculations, rather than focusing on making the best estimates, per se, “adds Marshall.

Next, he and his team used the computer simulation Monte Carlo to determine how uncertainties in the data translated into uncertainties in the results.

The greatest uncertainty in these figures, Marshall notes, centers on questions about the exact nature of dinosaur ecology, including the warm blooded degree of T. rex. The study is based on data published by John Damuth of the University of California at Santa Barbara, which relates body mass to the population density of living animals, a relationship known as Damuth’s Law.

Although the relationship is strong, remember, ecological differences result in large variations in population densities for animals with the same physiology and ecological niche. For example, jaguars and hyenas are roughly the same size, but hyenas are found in their habitat with a density 50 times greater than the density of jaguars in their habitat.

“Our calculations depend on this relationship for live animals between their body mass and their population density, but the uncertainty in the relationship spans about two orders of magnitude“, says Marshall.” Surprisingly, then, the uncertainty of our calculations is dominated by this ecological variability and not by the uncertainty of the paleontological data that we use, “he explains.

As part of the calculations, Marshall chose to treat T. rex as a predator with energy needs halfway between those of a lion and a Komodo dragon, the largest lizard on Earth.

The question of the place of T. rex in the ecosystem led Marshall and his team to ignore juvenile specimens, which are underrepresented in the fossil record and which, in fact, could have lived separately from the adults and chased different prey. As the T. rex matured, its jaws grew stronger by an order of magnitude, allowing it to crush bones. This suggests that youth and adults they ate different prey and they were almost like different predator species.

This possibility is supported by a recent study, led by evolutionary biologist Felicia Smith of the University of New Mexico, which hypothesizes that the absence of medium-sized predators alongside the huge predatory T. rex during the Cretaceous late is because juveniles occupied that ecological niche.

Scientists at the University of Berkeley drew from the scientific literature and the experience of their colleagues the data they used to estimate that the probable age of sexual maturity of a T. rex was 15.5 years; its maximum life was probably until the late 20s; and his average body mass as an adult – his so-called ecological body mass – was about 5,200 kilograms, or 5.2 tons. They also used data on how fast T. rex grew throughout their lives: they had a spurt around sexual maturity and could grow to weigh about 7,000 kilograms.

From these estimates, they also calculated that each generation lasted about 19 years and that the average population density was one dinosaur per 100 square kilometers.

Then, estimating that the geographic range The total tyrannosaurus rex was about 2.3 million square kilometers, and that the species survived for about 2 and a half million years, they calculated a permanent population size of 20,000 specimens. In a total of about 127,000 generations that the species lived, that translates to about 2.5 billion individuals in total.

They wondered that, with a number so big of post-juvenile dinosaurs throughout the history of the species, not to mention the juveniles that were presumably more numerous, where all those bones went. To date, fewer than 100 individuals, many of them represented by a single fossilized bone.

“Today there are about 32 post-juvenile T. rex relatively well preserved in public museums,” Marshall and his team explain in the article. “Of all the post-juvenile adults that have existed, this means that we have approximately one in 80 million,” he says.

“If we restrict our analysis of the rate of fossil recovery to the place where T. rex fossils are most common, a portion of the famous Hell Creek Formation in Montana, we estimate that we have recovered about one in 16,000 of the T. rex that lived in that region during that time interval in which the rocks were deposited, “he adds.

“This figure has surprised us“acknowledges the researcher.” This fossil record has a much higher representation of the living than I initially assumed. It could be as good as one in 1,000, if you barely lived there, or it could be as low as one in a quarter of a million, given the uncertainties in the estimated population densities of the beast, “explains Marshall.

“With these figures, we can start calculating how many species short-lived and geographically specialized we might be missing out on in the fossil record. This can be a way to begin to quantify what we do not know, “he concludes.