A study recommends drinking more than two cups of coffee a day

To wake up in the morning. After eating. To socialize or do business. Drinking coffee has a determining social meaning.

In addition, curiously, the pandemic has increased the consumption in homes of this stimulating drink. According to data from the Coffee Cultural Forum, the closure of the hotel business, Confinements and teleworking has caused the demand for coffee in homes to grow in 2020 by around 4.71%.

Well, according to the CIBERESP researcher Laura Torres Collado, from the Nutrition Epidemiology Unit of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) from Elche, regular coffee consumption is significantly associated with lower mortality from all causes and mortality from cancer.

This conclusion is part of a study carried out to find out what effect the consumption of this drink has on total mortality, both cardiovascular and cancer, in adults in the Valencian Community.

In this research evaluated mortality at 6, 12 and 18 years, in 1,567 people over 20 years, who participated in the Nutrition and Health Survey of the Valencian Community.

According to these data 78% of the Valencian adult population drinks coffee daily.

Is it good to drink a lot of coffee?

Participants are analyzed diet, health status and main lifestyles, including habitual coffee consumption through a dietary questionnaire. The vital status and cause of death of the participants was verified from the National Death Index of the Valencian Community.

Comparing total mortality among non-coffee drinkers and those who drank a coffee daily, the latter had a 27% lower risk of death.

But there is more: those who drank more than one cup a day, between 2 and 6 and a half cups a day, had a 44% lower risk of death, after 18 years of follow-up.

In addition to overall mortality, researchers have also analyzed the incidence of coffee in cancer deaths. Thus, those who drank more than one cup of coffee had a 59% lower risk of dying from cancer than non-drinkers after 18 years of follow-up.

The same does not happen with regard to mortality caused by cardiovascular problems. Although a lower risk was observed, the percentages are not significant.

With or without caffeine

Of course, it must be borne in mind that these possible benefits are only provided by caffeinated coffee. The decaffeinated ones, no. And it is that according to the CIBERESP study, the consumption of caffeinated coffee was the one that showed a protective effect significant for total mortality at 18 years of follow-up.

Those who drank more than one cup of coffee a day (2-6.5 cups a day) had a 41% lower risk of mortality total compared to nonconsumers.

After analyzing all these data, the authors of the analysis conclude that long-term habitual coffee consumption may be safe, particularly of the caffeinated type, by showing a protective effect on total mortality and cancer mortality, and not being associated with any increase in mortality. cardiovascular mortality.