a study predicts that diesel could rise 50 cents a liter

A study echoed by the European Federation for Transport and Environment predicts a considerable rise in the price of diesel that would affect us all.

June 2, 2021 (12:30 CET)

Beyond the criminalization of diesel considering it harmful to health due to its NOx emissions, beyond the intentions of equating the diesel tax with the gasoline tax, and beyond the decisions of ban vehicles with combustion engines, another decision would directly affect the price of this fuel.

The study “Exploring tradeoffs in different ways to reduce transport and heating emissions in Europe” by Cambridge Econometrics, and which has been echoed Transport & Environment, shows what could happen very soon. The main focus is placed directly on the carbon markets.

But first, what are carbon markets? These emerged in the mid-2000s with the objective for large companies to obtain the necessary emission reductions at a lower cost, and also to try to meet the Kyoto Protocol. The companies that can carry out the necessary actions to reduce their emissions at a not very high cost, carry them out; but those that have more difficulties to do so, buy these emission rights and thus help finance the projects of the former.

Not only the price of diesel will become more expensive, but also that of heating in cities. Photo: iStock

So why the price of diesel can go so high?

The Cambridge Econometrics study delves into the idea of how the targets to limit CO2 emissions (55 percent in Europe) could have a direct impact on the price of diesel between now and 2030. This would happen if, as the European Federation for Transport and Environment warns, the European Union – in our case – focus your objectives primarily on carbon markets to achieve such CO2 reductions in road and household transport.

According Transport & Environment, the price of carbon in the European Union would reach at the beginning of the next decade a cost of 180 euros per ton, what would make the price of diesel more expensive up to 50 cents per liter. This would mean, with the current price of diesel, a 40 percent increase in Spain. And beware, it would also affect all citizens, since gas heating prices would rise of the houses.

To prevent this from happening and achieve the long-awaited decarbonization of transport (among other aspects), governments must have a much wider focus to achieve your emissions targets, thus marking stricter standards in generalStringent, national climate objectives, more effective policies. How?

For example, phasing out combustion vehicles, as has already been discussed recently for 2050, the electrification of transport, the construction of a unified cargo network, limit the price of carbon, invest in cleaner means of transport such as the train, reinvest the revenue raised in low-emission technologies in automobiles and buildings, or pay “climate dividends” to citizens through, for example, discounts on the electricity bill, etc.

“The EU Green Deal can be an example to the world of how to make a quick and fair transition, but only if they use the suitable tools”, Assures the climate manager of Transport & Environment, Sofie defour.