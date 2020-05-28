The study authors have especially noted the most relevant differences in the use of video games between boys and girls.

Teens spend an average of 47 minutes a day using video games, although boys spend more time playing, especially on weekends, and spend more money on this type of entertainment than girls, who are mostly casual gamers. These are some of the main results of the study on patterns of video game use among adolescents in the Valencian Community, carried out by the professor of the Department of Education of the CEU Cardenal Herrera University of Castellón, Fernando Gómez Gonzalvo, and the professors of the Universitat de València Pere Molina and José Devís, which has just been published in the International scientific magazine Entertainment Compunting.

The global results of this study, carried out among more than 1,500 adolescents in ten schools in the Valencian Community, reveal that only 3.2% of those surveyed do not use video games, compared to 74.2% who claim to play occasionally. 17.7% say they make moderate use of video games, 3.6% acknowledge playing frequently and only 1.4% play intensively, considering themselves a ‘heavy player’. The average annual money invested in video games among the young people consulted exceeds 73 euros a year. And the three most used types of video games are sports, action and adventure.

Boys, twice the weekend

But the researchers from the CEU UCH and the UV authors of the study have especially noticed the most relevant differences in the use of video games between boys and girls. Thus, for example, the study reveals that girls are 60% occasional video game players, while 94.3% of boys play frequently. Another relevant difference is that boys get to double the time of video game use on weekends, while the increase in use among girls on weekends is much more moderate: they only play 8% more than during the week.

Boys also invest more money in video games than girls: they spend an average of 106 euros a year, while they only invest 39 euros. But among young people who play intensively (1.4%), the average expenditure exceeds 527 euros per year, being also higher among boys than among girls considered ‘heavy players’.

Girls, with tablets and mobiles

The type of device for playing video games is also different between boys and girls: they use more consoles and computers, while they prefer mobiles and tablets. The most relevant differences are observed in the case of consoles, which are used by 63.2% of boys compared to 36.8% of girls. And also in the use of tablets, which are used by 61.4% of girls, compared to 38.6% of boys. The percentages are more equal in the case of the use of computers and mobiles. According to Professor Gómez Gonzalvo, from CEU UCH, “the greater use of new devices by girls reveals that they have later joined the use of video games than boys, who continue to use more traditional gaming platforms: the computer and the console ”.

As for the type of video games preferred by each sex, sports, action, war and strategy are more used by boys than by girls, who prefer educational games. There are no notable gender differences in the case of adventure video games, board games, or video games based on simulation of social interaction.

Reproducing sexist stereotypes

The researchers from the CEU UCH and the UV authors of the study conclude that, as in any social phenomenon, the predominant use of video games among boys is something that may change in the future. “Video games have become not only one of the main sources of entertainment, but also an element that builds identity among young people and provides a sense of belonging to the group in the millennial generation,” highlights the CEU UCH professor in Castellón. Fernando Gómez. Among the study’s conclusions, it also highlights: “Stereotypes about masculine and feminine are reproduced in video games, by an industry in which women do not yet have a balanced presence. Stereotypes about women in video games are used as a sexual claim, which may explain the attraction of men to them and the lack of identification with the game among women ”.

