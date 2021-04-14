A study links physical inactivity to an increased risk of dying from covid-19

A study published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine links physical inactivity to a more likely to become seriously ill and die of covid-19, only surpassed as a risk factor by advanced age and having a history of organ transplantation.

The researchers, led by Robert Sallis, of the Kaiser Permanente medical center in California (United States), analyzed data from 48,440 citizens who suffered from COVID-19 between January and October 2020, in order to find out if there was a relationship between lack of exercise and hospital admissions, severity of infection and deaths.

The sample of cases presented a average age of 47 years, 62% were women and all were overweight, the authors note.

Half of the patients did not suffer from any previous pathology, 18% had only one and 32% had two or more.

All had informed of their level of regular physical activity in at least three medical consultations between March 2018 and March 2020, being considered “inactive” those who did less than 10 minutes of exercise a week; “a little inactive” below 149 minutes and “active” who exercised more than 150 minutes per week.

7% were classified as active, 15% as inactive and the rest, a little active.

Twice as likely

The authors found that inactive people were twice as likely as active people to be admitted, 2.5 times the risk of dying as a result of covid-19 infection and 73% more requiring intensive care.

Compared to citizens classified as “a little active”, the inactive had a 20% higher risk of being hospitalized, a 10% higher risk of requiring intensive care and a 32% higher risk of dying.

Although the “observational” study does not explain the causes of the relationship between exercise and covid-19, it does allow us to conclude that patients who had been inactive in the two years prior to the pandemic “were more likely to have been hospitalized, require intensive care, and die” than those who had exercised at recommended levels.

As a risk factor for becoming seriously ill, “physical inactivity was only exceeded [en este estudio] for advanced age and a history of organ transplantation “, ahead of other factors such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular ailments.

The researchers point out that your analysis is lacking since it is based on the information provided by the patients themselves about their physical activity, and this was not evaluated.

However, they stress that it is sufficient to conclude that exercising can be beneficial to reduce the risk of complications if you contract COVID-19.

Therefore, they recommend that the health authorities advise the population to do physical activity regularly “to prevent severe covid-19 and its complications, including death.”