A study indicates that the coronavirus does not infect the brain but can still inflict significant damage

A new study by neuropathologists, neurologists and neuroradiologists from the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University (United States) has indicated that it is likely that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, does not infect directly to the brain, but still can inflict significant neurological damage.

“There has been a lot of debate about whether this virus infects the brain, but we could not find any signs of the virus inside the brain cells of more than 40 COVID-19 patients. At the same time, we observed many pathological changes in these brains, which could explain why seriously ill patients experience confusion and delirium and other serious neurological effects, and why those with mild cases can experience ‘brain fog’ for weeks and months, “explains Dr. James E. Goldman, one of the leaders of this research, which has been published in the scientific journal ‘Brain’.

The most detailed report published to date

This work is the largest and more detailed COVID-19 brain autopsy report published to date, and suggests that the neurological changes commonly seen in these patients may be the result of inflammation triggered by the virus in other parts of the body or in the blood vessels of the brain.

The study examined the brains of 41 patients with COVID-19 who succumbed to the disease during their hospitalization. The age of the patients ranged from 38 to 97 years; about half had been intubated and all had lung damage caused by the virus. Many of the patients were of Hispanic ethnicity.

The length of hospitalization varied widelySome patients died shortly after reaching the emergency room, while others remained in the hospital for months. All patients underwent extensive clinical and laboratory investigations, and some had an MRI and CT scan of the brain.

To detect any virus in neurons and glia cells of the brain, the researchers used multiple methods, such as RNA in situ hybridization, which can detect viral RNA within intact cells; antibodies that can detect viral proteins within cells; and PCR to detect viral RNA.

Despite their intense search, the researchers found no evidence of the virus in brain cells from the patients. Although they detected very low levels of viral RNA by PCR, this is likely due to the virus in the blood vessels or in the leptomeninges that cover the brain.

“We have examined more brains than other studies and we have used more techniques to search for the virus. The conclusion is that we did not find evidence of viral RNA or proteins in brain cells. Although there are some works that claim to have found viruses in neurons or in the glia, we believe those are the result of contamination, and that any virus in the brain is contained within the blood vessels of the brain. If there is any virus present in brain tissue, it has to be in very small amounts and does not correlate with the distribution or abundance of neuropathological findings, “says Goldman.

The tests were conducted in more than two dozen brain regions, including the olfactory bulb, which was searched because some reports have speculated that the coronavirus may travel from the nasal cavity to the brain via the olfactory nerve. “Even there, we didn’t find any viral proteins or RNAs, although we did find viral RNAs and proteins in the nasal mucosa of patients and in the olfactory mucosa high up in the nasal cavity,” Goldman notes.

Hypoxic damage and signs of neuronal death

Despite the absence of viruses in the brain, the researchers found significant brain pathology in all patients, most of which fell into two categories. “The first thing we noticed was a lot of damaged areas due to lack of oxygen. They all had severe lung disease, so it is not surprising that there is hypoxic damage to the brain, “argues the researcher.

Some of them were large areas caused by strokes, but most were very small and only detectable under a microscope. Based on other characteristics, the researchers believe that these small areas of hypoxic damage were caused by blood clots, common in patients with severe COVID-19, which temporarily stopped the oxygen supply to that area.

A more surprising finding, according to Goldman, was the large number of activated microglia they found in brains of most patients. Microglia is an immune cell that resides in the brain and can be activated by pathogens.