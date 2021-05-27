A study indicates that more and more we repair the car ourselves

Enlarge

ACD May 27, 2021

Increasingly, we choose to do repairs ourselves versus going to the workshop, according to a recent study

The pandemic has caused a series of changes in our way of acting and in our relationship with the car. If now many tend to prioritize the use of private vehicles over public transport to avoid potential contagion, a recent report warns about another trend that can affect the safety of our cars.

According to Oscaro, a company dedicated to the online sale of spare parts, in recent months, and especially after confinement, almost 40 percent of those consulted no longer go to the workshop and repair the car on their own.

Personal pride, main reason

That 40 percent is the sum of 18.2% say they have knowledge to repair the car itself; 16.2% ask friends or family for help and 4.4% admit that they work in a car workshop and repair it themselves.

And how do they do it? The sources of information to which users turn to carry out the task of repairing the car are varied, highlighting their own experience (88.1 percent), but also external sources such as professionals, who are chosen by 81.9 percent, video tutorials by 74.3 percent or specialized blogs that are the preferred option for 70 percent of those consulted.

This “Do it Yourself” concept has several motivations and fear of the virus is not one of them. The study highlights that more than half of Spaniards (around 56 percent) do so out of personal pride and desire to improve, while a little more than 48 percent takes into account the savings that it supposes. Other reasons pointed out in the report suggest that users take it as a hobby and that it gives them a feeling of independence.