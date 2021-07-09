a study indicates that computer scientists lose almost one day of work a week to solve them

About six hours a week IT professionals invest in correcting errors and deficiencies of what are known as technical debts, according to the State of Technical Debt 2021 study by technology Stepsize. Namely, they lose almost a day of work a week to solve problems derived from poor code.

Technical debt is a concept used in development to define the cost of maintaining and fixing poorly built software, often from doing it quickly or failing to carry out good quality control before releasing it. The consequence of this are errors and interruptions in the operation of the tool, which means that computer scientists have to intervene to solve them and dedicate part of their day to repair instead of to develop.

According to the report, technical debt is not only bad for the productivity of the workers and, therefore, for the company, but also it hurts team morale, which has to constantly deal with mistakes caused by previous bad work.

The text indicates that the backend, the applications and the websites of the companies are the parts that tend to accumulate the most technical debt.

These types of inherited problems not only make it difficult for current tools to function, but also can complicate or even prevent the development of new functions, which forces very limited solutions to be adopted.

Despite all this, the report also highlights that, while poor code is an important part of the problem, it is no less so that companies do not have processes to manage these technical debts. 66% of the IT experts surveyed think that their teams would double their efficiency if their companies had these processes.