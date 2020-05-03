A study published this Friday by the prestigious journal of scientific dissemination ‘Science‘it has concluded that the theory that there could be only one cannot be found or determined in the human genome’homosexuality gene‘. In other words, we would not be biologically oriented to have a predetermined sexual orientation for a specific gene, but rather be attracted to it and / or other genders based on a complex combination of genetic and probably also sociocultural variables.

Studies of twins and family members have indicated that sexual behavior between people of the same sex does have a genetic, but complex component. The objective has been to study 493,001 participants from different countries, United States, United Kingdom and Sweden, studying the genes associated in theory with sexual orientation.

Well, multiple ‘loci’ (a term that refers to the fixed positions on a chromosome, such as the position of a gene or a biomarker) have been found to be involved in sexual behavior between people of the same sex, indicating that, Like other behavioral traits, non-heterosexual behavior is polygenic. That is, it has been formed under different successive conditions, not by a single specific gene.

The study’s conclusions are that sexual behavior among homosexuals not influenced by one or a few genes, but by many. Analysis of different aspects of sexual preference underlines its complexity and questions the validity of the continuum measurements bipolar, like the Kinsey scale.

The kinsey scale is a scale created by the biologist Alfred Kinsey, which establishes 7 different degrees of sexual behavior, when traditionally only 3 were considered.

However, the study finds that many uncertainties remain to be explored, including how the sociocultural influences about sexual orientation they can interact with genetic influences.

In our society, Between 2% and 10% of people have homosexual relationships, either exclusively or in combination with other heterosexuals. Twin and family studies have shown that same-sex sexual orientation is partially genetically influenced, but previous searches for the specific genes involved have had little power to detect realistic effect sizes for complex traits.

.