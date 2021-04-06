A study in Israel concludes that the Pfizer vaccine provides “cross protection” to the rest of the population

Israeli scientists have verified a correlation between the increase in vaccinated adults and the decrease in covid cases in children, despite not being vaccinated

The study offers “observational evidence that the vaccine not only protects the individual but also ‘cross-protects’ the unvaccinated in the community.”

Researchers have found that vaccinated people who are infected have a viral load four times lower than those who are not vaccinated

Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 not only does it protect the vaccinated, but it also provides “cross protection” to the rest of the population. This is what a study carried out in the Technion Institute of Technology in Israel, in collaboration with the Maccabi health center.

The research, which has not yet been reviewed, was carried out by Professor Roy Kishony’s laboratory, from where they emphasize that the objective was to know what happens in the rare cases in which someone vaccinated becomes infected. “And to achieve this, we could not only see if they were positive or negative, but we went in to see the number of viral particles they had“, explained Dr. Idan Yalin, co-author of the study.

Yalin explains that viral load is influenced by various elements, including the period of infection, the age of the patient and gender, for example. And what they saw in the study is that those vaccinated who were infected with the virus had a viral load four times lower than those who were not inoculated. The study has just been publish in the scientific journal ‘Nature Medicine’.

Vaccination increases, infections decrease

Infections in Israel have decreased significantly in recent weeks, and the researchers point out that it is not surprising, since it is proven that whoever gets vaccinated (in this case, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) is very unlikely to get coronavirus. Until now, more than half of the Israeli population has been vaccinated.

Scientists have found that people who infected with Covid-19 after receiving a dose of the vaccine have a lower viral load and, therefore, less chance of transmitting the virus. However, it is not yet clear how this manifests itself in real life or whether the unvaccinated are actually safer from the virus when those around them are also inoculated.

Children not vaccinated but protected by adults

All this is relevant because, although it is expected that the use of vaccines for those over 12 years of age will be approved, those under that age will remain unvaccinated for now. In addition to the adults who cannot or do not want to do it.

The study analyzed the medical data of children, who cannot yet be vaccinated, in some 223 Israeli communities, and found that the more widespread vaccination is among adults, the less likely it is that children will test positive.

“These results offer observational evidence that the vaccine not only protects the individual but also ‘cross-protects’ the unvaccinated in the community “, the researchers warn. And if the same kind of protection tested with children happens in unvaccinated adults, Israel would be close to achieving herd immunity, like other societies with a large part of the population vaccinated.

The study examined the vaccination rate in adults with three-week intervals relative to Covid test data of children 35 days later. And they found a clear correlation between the number of immunized adults and the decrease in positive results in children. They specifically saw that With every 20 point increase in vaccinated adults in a community, the risk of minors testing positive is cut in half.