A study ensures that the collapse of world civilization will occur in 2040

Recent research suggests that the collapse of civilization can be prevented by observing 10 specific limits to human activity.

We already knew it. Since the 1970s, a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) predicted the collapse of civilization as a result of climate change. In favor of economic development, scientists wrote 50 years ago, the exploitation of natural resources would cause such an ecological imbalance that the planet would be simply uninhabitable. The floods in Germany this week are an example of this ominous prediction, which just starting to take human lives worldwide.

Half a century later

The 1972 MIT study estimated that by 2040, the Earth would become an inhospitable place for life as we know it. As the 21st century progresses, we have increasing evidence that this assumption is becoming a neglected reality at the political, economic and social level. Half a century after the research was published, new data confirms the assumption of American scientists.

After a year and a half of pandemic lockdowns, the obstacles humanity has faced require an urgent economic rebound. Despite this, recent research calls into question development priorities on natural sustainability when attempting to regain ‘normality’ prior to COVID-19. Meanwhile, it seems that the prediction of the collapse of civilization is moving in a not very hopeful direction.

At that time, MIT compiled figures that identified the “growth limits” that should be imposed on the industry, in favor of preserving natural spaces. At least, these theoretical restrictions were ignored. While the decisions of exploitation of the Amazon in Brazil, the town of Lytton in Canada was lost in the flames caused by the raging forest fires, increased by the climate crisis.

Under industrial pressure

In November 2020, a study published in the Yale Journal of Industrial Ecology detailed the new limits to the growth of human activities. To avoid a collapse of real civilization in the medium term, this research effort points to the points that could trigger the end of life as we know it on our planet.

5 decades later, scientists agree that the 2040 is the reference year for this impending disaster. The research highlights 10 key variables. These are the main ones:

Population Fertility rates Mortality rates Industrial production Food production Services Non-renewable resources Pollution Human well-being Ecological footprint

All points are linked to human activity on the planet. However, under pressure from industrial activity, ecosystems in different parts of the world are at critical risk. In addition to the loss of natural areas, endemic species in several countries run the risk of being victims of human development. The demonstrations against this irresponsible and inordinate ‘progress’ have done nothing but echo in public dialogue.

