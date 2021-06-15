A study confirms the usefulness of a new drug for thyroid cancer

06/15/2021 at 6:13 PM CEST

A study led by the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona has confirmed the usefulness of a new drug for patients with differentiated thyroid cancer.

A ray of light in this disease that until now had no option of additional treatment.

It may interest you: What is the thyroid? How does it affect pregnant women?

It’s about a multikinase inhibitor, that is, a malignant cell inhibitor. His name is Cabozantinib and it is a treatment that is already used against some tumors.

Hopeful study

The study COSMIC-311, in phase three, has shown how this drug significantly improves disease progression-free survival, without unexpected toxicities.

In addition, the possibility that the Cabozantinib may represent a new standard of care in previously treated differentiated thyroid cancer patients.

And is that the differentiated thyroid cancer it is the most common endocrine tumor, with a good prognosis and survival rates of over 85%.

However, in some patients with spread to lymph nodes or distant sites, the use of radioactive iodine.

This component is found in current medications such as sorafenib Y Lenvatinib.

Some of these patients, however, end up not responding to this treatment and the tumor grows back.

Therefore, these results are very relevant for those affected who currently have no treatment option.

«Thanks to this study, there is now a new tool which opens up a treatment option for patients for whom there were no other possibilities, ”explains Dr. Jaume Capdevila, lead author of the study.

Blocking the growth of blood vessels

The tumors they need a substantial blood supply to grow.

To achieve this, they emit chemical signals that stimulate the blood vessel growth new, known as angiogenesis.

All this means that one of the strategies followed to stop the growth of tumors is to attack that angiogenesis.

Cabozantinib blocks precisely this process, in addition to other important metabolic pathways for the formation of tumors.

«Its ability to inhibit targets that others drugs they do not have, like c-MET, it is one of their main differences ”, continues Dr. Capdevila.

The COSMIC-311 study results include the first 187 patients who participated in the study.

These were divided into two groups: one that received treatment with Cabozantinib and another who was administered a placebo.

The patients were stratified according to whether they had been previously treated with lenvatinib and whether their age was older or younger than 65 years, both well-defined prognostic factors.

All study participants had a differentiated thyroid cancer refractory to radioiodine and had previously received treatment with VEGFR inhibitors.

In the intermediate analysis of the data, it was seen that the main endpoint of the study, which was the progression-free survival of the illness.

They have thus shown that Cabozantinib it is capable of improving it significantly, with a benefit being observed in all subgroups.

«We have also seen that the objective response rate was 15%, being 0% in the patients who received the placebo, and a favorable trend in overall survival was also observed, “says the doctor.

What is thyroid cancer?

Thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the thyroid gland.

This gland produces hormones that help regulate metabolism, heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature.

It is located in the front of neck, under the thyroid cartilage (Adam’s apple). In most people it cannot be seen or felt.

Symptoms

Typically, thyroid cancer does not cause any signs or symptoms in the early stages.

As it grows, it can cause the following:

A lump (nodule) that can be felt through the skin on the neck Voice changes, including increasing hoarseness Difficulty swallowing Pain in the neck and throat Swollen lymph nodes in the neck

Risk factor’s

Some of the factors that can increase the risk of thyroid gland cancer include the following:

Female gender Cancer of the thyroid gland is more common in women than in men Exposure to high levels of radiation. Radiation therapy treatments to the head and neck increase the risk of thyroid gland cancer Certain inherited genetic syndromes. Familial medullary thyroid cancer, multiple endocrine neoplasia, Cowden syndrome, and familial adenomatous polyposis.