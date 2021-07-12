A study confirms the “extremely low” risk of covid in minors: 25 deaths among 12 million

British scientists have studied all deaths of children under 18 in England in the first year of the pandemic

Only 25 died of covid, and the vast majority had some underlying condition, especially neurological

Furthermore, the mortality rate for each infected child is extremely low, at 5 per 100,000: “It is rarely fatal”

That the risk of covid in children and young people under 18 is low is something that we have seen throughout the pandemic. They are much less ill than adults, and in those who do, the infection is rarely complicated. Now, a study by several British universities confirms this with specific data on infected and deceased. They have studied all the deaths of minors in the first year of the pandemic in that country and have seen that only 25 died from the SARS-CoV-2 infection. That, in a population of 12 million minors in England, supposes a death rate of 2 per million.

But also, if we talk about death rate from infection, which they have seen in the study is also very low: 5 per 100,000 (0.005%). 25 of the 469,982 infected minors died with SARS-CoV-2 in England from March 2020 to February 2021, which is the period studied. That means that “99.995% of infected minors recover.” His risk of death, the study authors conclude, is “extremely low.”

“Rarely fatal” in minors

The aim of the study was quantify the risk of mortality due to covid in minors, and be able to “differentiate between those who have died from SARS-CoV-2 and those who have died from another cause, but coincidentally, tested positive for covid infection. To do this, they have made a follow-up of all cases of children under 18 who died in England between March 2020 and February 2021.

3,105 minors died, for various reasons. From them, 61 had tested positive for covid. But in only 25 of the cases, the infection was the cause of death. The scientists conclude that “SARS-CoV-2 contributed to 0.8% of the 3,105 deaths of minors” during that first year of the pandemic. Your data confirms that covid-19 “is rarely fatal in children and young people under 18 years of age.”

Most had an underlying condition

Researchers have analyzed the characteristics of those 25 deceased, and have seen that “The majority (19) had some underlying comorbidity, in particular neurodisability, or life-limiting conditions ”. The condition the most common was neurological (13), present in 52% of the deceased. Only six of the minors who died “had no registered condition in the last five years.”

In the study they have also seen other data of interest among the deceased:

that “they were mainly, older than 10 years ”(72%)

what there were no differences in the distribution between sexes: 12 were of the masculine gender, 13 of the feminine that the “Of Asian or black origin” died of covid in greater proportion of what die from all other causes that in 22 of the 25 deaths the cause was acute infection, and in the other three, the “pediatric inflammatory multisystemic syndrome”

With these data in hand, the researchers assure that “SARS-CoV-2 it is rarely fatal in minors ”, and they add something important:“ even among those with underlying comorbidities ”.

The study it covers the data recorded in England up to February of this year, that is, before the delta variant appeared. But one of the authors, Elizabeth whittaker, a physician at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and a researcher at Imperial College, reassures on this. “Although these data cover until February 2021, the situation has not changed with the Delta variant. We hope these data are reassuring for children, youth and their families. “, has declared to the BBC.