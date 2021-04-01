A study claims that it is possible to talk in real time with a person while dreaming

For Calderón de la Barca, “life is a dream, and dreams are dreams.” Was the Baroque writer right? A new study published this week in the journal Current Biology reveals that a person is capable of perceiving questions and giving them answers if they are in the middle of a lucid dream, that is, in which they are aware that they are dreaming.

The researchers found that, while dreaming, people could follow instructions, perform simple mathematical operations, answer yes or no questions, or differentiate between different sensory stimuli. What’s more, they could respond with eye movements or by contracting their facial muscles. They called this ‘interactive dream’.

“Interactive sleep provides a new way of gaining knowledge about dreams, and can have advantages over the retrospective reports that people give after waking up, riddled with distortions and forgotten details,” he explains to SINC. Ken paller, lead author of this work and an expert from Northwestern University (USA), who together with his team tried to communicate with the study participants while they were dreaming.

“We found that individuals in REM sleep they can interact and establish communication in real time ”, he says. “We also show that they are able to understand questions, use working memory (which implies storage and manipulation of information) and elaborate answers.”

Work includes four experiments carried out independently of 36 volunteers In which, in addition to the North American institution, the University of the Sorbonne, in France, the University of Osnabrück, in Germany, and the University of Radboud, in the Netherlands, participated.

“The combination of results from four different laboratories using different approaches more convincingly attests to the reality of this two-way communication phenomenon,” he says Karen konkoly, a doctoral student at Northwestern University and first author of the work.

“In this way, we see that different means can be used to communicate,” Konkoly continues. “Thus, we observed how one of the individuals who easily achieved two-way communication had narcolepsy and frequent lucid dreams, and that among the participants there were some with a lot of experience in this type of dreaming and others not.”

As Kristoffer Appel, from the German team, points out to SINC: “This is the first scientific proof that new knowledge is learned during sleep: the mathematical tasks were unknown to the participants when they went to sleep, but they remembered (some) after waking up” .

“Most people may think that this is not possible: that people would wake up when asked a question or not answer, but at no point would they understand a question without misinterpreting it,” adds Paller.

Karen Konkoly observes the brain signals of a participant asleep in the laboratory. / Photo courtesy of the researcher

Applications of this method

Future sleep studies could use these same methods to assess cognitive abilities between sleep and wakefulness: “Athletic and creative skills training may also become possible with this interactive sleep technique,” Appel points out.

“Our goal was similar to finding a way to talk to an astronaut who is in another world, but in this case the world is totally manufactured on the basis of memories stored in the brain,” say the authors.

Follow-up experiments carried out by members of the four teams are aimed at learning more about the connections between sleep and memory processing, and how the former can affect the latter.

“We only needed a few examples to convincingly demonstrate that two-way communication is possible, and that it can occur even in individuals with minimal prior experience with lucid dreaming,” concludes Paller.

According to the work, outside the laboratory this method could be used to help people solve problems during sleep. Of course, the authors insist that they are needed further studies to show if it can really be useful for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, nightmares, etc.

Reference:

Konkoly et al .: Real-time dialogue between experimenters and dreamers during REM sleep. Current Biology. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(21)00059-2

