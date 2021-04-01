A study claims that Google extracts 20 times more data from Android than Apple from iOS

Google has contested the results of this study.

Privacy is an issue that more and more mobile terminal users are concerned, both Android and iOS, due to the large number of information revealed by the data they collect Google and Apple.

In this sense, it should be noted that, for some time now, the company based in Mountain View has been stepping up measures to protect our privacy such as the announcement that it will stop consulting our browsing history to show us advertising.

But in the meantime, we keep getting mixed news like that a group of users has sued Google for “spying on us” even with incognito mode activated.

For its part, Apple, since the end of last year, has tightened its privacy policy for applications in the App Store through the use of privacy labels.

But now, a recent study reveals that Google collects 20 times more data from Android than Apple from iOS, something with which the company of the largest search engine in the world has already affirmed that would not you agree.

This is all the data that both Google and Apple collect

Thanks to colleagues from Ars Technica we have had access to a study by Douglas Leith, a researcher at Trinity College in Ireland, in which analyzes the data collected by both Google and Apple from their users thanks to iOS and Android.

Leith made his measurements using a Google Pixel 2 with Android 10 and an iPhone 8 with iOS 13.6.1 measuring the amount of data these devices collected in the following situations:

At the first start-up after a factory reset When a device was inserted or removed SIMWhen a phone was inactiveWhen the screen of setting.When the location was enabled or disabled.When the user logged in to the app store pre-installed.

The results of these measurements were that both iOS and Android transmit telemetry data to their owners even when a user is not logged in or when they have configured their device not to share this data. Both mobile operating systems send data to Google and Apple when a person performs tasks as simple as insert a SIM card or navigate through the settings of your mobile terminal. In fact, when our smartphone is inactive, this keeps connecting to your backend server every 5 minutes.

But it is not only the operating system that collects our data, but also the pre-installed applications on our mobile do it, even if these apps have not been opened or used. First, iOS automatically sent data to Apple from Siri, Safari, and iCloud, while Android did the same with Chrome, YouTube, Google Docs, Safety hub, Google Messenger, the device clock, and the Google search bar.

Based on this information, this study states that Google collects up to 20 times more data from its users than iOS and for this is supported by the following data:

When we start a mobile terminal for the first time, Android sends Googe around 1 MB data while iOS just sends Apple 42 KB of dataWith the smartphone idle, Android sends 1 MB of data to Google every 12 hours, while iOS only sends Apple 52 KB in the same time period. In the United States, Android collects about 1.3 TB of data every 12 hours, an amount that in the case of iOS is reduced to 5.8 GB.

Google disagrees with this study and explains why

In response to this investigation, a Google spokesperson has stated that there are methodology flaws in this study to measure the volume of data and, that, therefore, they do not agree with the conclusions of the same. Likewise, it also maintains that the collection of data by an operating system is a basic function of any device connected to the internet, since it allows the software of the same to be updated, that the services work correctly and that the mobile phone is safe and functions efficiently.

