T&E claims they emit particles that can lead to serious illness

This body requires that a particle emission limit be imposed for these cars

A recent study carried out by the European Federation for Transport and Environment –T&E– states that vehicles powered by CNG, compressed natural gas, emit a large amount of particles harmful to human health.

Vehicles powered by CNG, with the right to wear the DGT Eco Label, are considered a low polluting alternative. However, a recent study of the European Federation for Transport and Environment –T & E– affirms the opposite when considering that they are responsible for the issuance of a large number of particles that are associated with the Cancer, the Alzheimer and other serious illnesses.

TEA laments that the cars of CNG they don’t have to meet a particle emission limit like cars do Diesel or of gas. According to this entity, a CNG van emits up to 50% more particles than one powered by a conventional thermal engine. And not only that, but these types of motors also emit very fine particles of substances such as ammonia that can be related to ailments such as brain cancer.

“There are voices that defend that vehicles CNG they are clean, low-emission technology and a solution to Europe’s air pollution crisis. However, this would not be the case according to a review of the latest data on particle pollution, which shows that this technology emits high levels of toxic pollutants, “they state from TEA in statements collected by Europa Press.

T&E claims changes in current regulations to stop considering CNG cars as low emissions, in addition to requesting the introduction of a maximum emission limit as if it were conventional thermal vehicles. “The next post-Euro 6 emissions legislation, on which the European Commission has already started work, is the ideal context to set the new particulate and ammonia emission limits described above,” they have finalized from T&E.

