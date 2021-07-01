A study calls for more control of methane emissions from the US extraction industry

A team from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) has led an international study that highlights the need to increase control in the oil and gas extraction industries in the US to reduce its environmental impact on the planet. This industry, both in this country and in others, is responsible for a large percentage of the methane emissions of anthropogenic origin on a global scale. The elimination of these emissions has recently been identified by the UN as a key measure in the fight against climate change.

The work, published this Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, focuses on the Permian Basin of the USA, located between Texas and New Mexico. This basin, the authors emphasize, generates the largest volume of methane emissions in the US and one of the most important on the planet.

Using observation techniques from satelite, the study concludes that a large percentage of the methane emissions from this basin come from a limited number of emission points – equipment such as storage tanks – and that the newer extraction wells produce more emissions than the old ones.

“We detect more extreme emissions in facilities that started producing in 2018 or later than in previous ones. It is a surprising result if we take into account that the number of producing wells prior to 2018 represents 65% of the total active wells. We have quantified these emissions and the new operations emit twice as much methane as the ones prior to 2018 ”, he points out Luis Guanter, researcher at the UPV and one of the coordinators of the work.

The investigation also concludes that the surplus gas burning procedures are inefficient, as strong methane emissions are detected even though the gas burning process is active.

“From all this it can be inferred that there may be an imbalance between the fuel extraction capacity and its storage capacity,” says Guanter, who adds that he hopes that these results will help to exert greater pressure for increase and improve process control in this industry, both in the US and globally.

Hyperspectral satellites

The UPV team has used hyperspectral satellites, that is, they can ‘see’ various bands of the electromagnetic spectrum. This allowed them to cover the emissions of an entire region, in this case, the Permian basin. This methodology is already being applied to other fossil fuel extraction areas (gas, oil and coal) such as Turkmenistan, Algeria and the Shanxi region of coal mines in China.

Observation with hyperspectral satellites can be valuable in remote areas, such as the oil and gas fields of North Africa or the Middle East.

As highlighted Itziar Irakulis-Loitxate, UPV researcher and coordinator with Guanter of this work, “the advantage of using satellites for the detection of emissions, compared to land or air measurement campaigns –through the placement of sensors on airplanes or helicopters– is that we can cover large areas in a very short time and re-observe the area for long periods, as long as the satellite remains active ”.

They also point out that this methodology can be especially valuable in remote areas such as oil and gas fields in North Africa or the Middle East, where ground and air campaigns are much more difficult to carry out and emissions can easily go unnoticed.

