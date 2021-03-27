A study assures that the Basques are “genetically” different from the rest of Spain due to their isolation

The isolated valleys and the Basque language became natural and cultural “barriers” that prevented mixing with neighboring peoples.

The study has been carried out among almost 2,000 individuals

The Basques are “genetically sincular” because of their language and because of their geography. The isolation caused that they did not mix as much as other European towns.

The Basque uniqueness is explained by its long “periods of isolation” and its “lack of genetic flow”, that is, the little mixing with other populations since the Iron Age, according to the biggest study carried out with DNA samples from 1,970 current and ancient individuals, which confirms the “Basque genetic uniqueness”.

This is concluded by a study led by the principal investigator at the Pompeu Fabra University and at the Institute of Evolutionary Biology, David Comas, which includes “the most exhaustive geographical sampling so far of the Basque population, with more than 600,000 genetic markers throughout the entire genome for each individual. ”

Basque, a difficult language, acted as a barrier

A UPF statement explains that the investigation indicates that “the culture barrierThe language of language was able to promote the isolation of the Basque population from subsequent population contacts, such as the influence of the Roman Empire or the Islamic occupation of the Peninsula, and even acted as internal barrier in some cases due to the use of dialects “. Sometimes they did not understand each other between nearby areas. The current eukera, the batúa, was unified in 1968.

Thus, these “differentiated characteristics” at the genetic level would not be the result of an “external origin (of the Basques) with respect to other Iberian populations”, but rather to lack of mix.

Genetically similar to the rest of Europeans but with differences

The research has compared the Basque population with other current European populations and also with ancient DNA data and concludes that “the Basques have a genetic composition similar to the rest of the Western European populations, but present slight differences”.

These differences, according to the authors, are due to “a lack of gene flow since the Iron Age, that is, there has been less mixing with other populations.”

They are unique because there has been less mixing with other populations

This study, in which linguists and geneticists have participated, has been published in the journal Current Biology.

The first author of the article, André Flores-Bello, explains that “the sampling included micro-regions within the Basque Country and also from the surrounding areas.”

“In this way, we obtained samples from a geographic region where Basque has always been spoken, others where it has historically been spoken, but has been lost, and regions where it has never been spoken,” he adds.

Comas, in turn, points out that it has not been found in the analyzed sample “influence from North Africa that is seen in most populations of the Iberian Peninsula, nor is the trace of other migrations such as Romanization” .

There is no trace of a mixture with Romans or North Africa, as in the rest of Spain

This study also allows researchers to postulate that Basque dialects “may have arisen long before the Iron Age, and that is why they are related to genetic makeup. ”

Professors Jaume Bertran-Petit and David Comas have been studying these issues since at least 2008, when a study of theirs at UPF already warned that Basques have “slight” genetic differences with respect to all citizens of Europe, a continent that, genetically speaking, is “very homogeneous”.