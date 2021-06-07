A student was shot and killed on a New Jersey sports field



They killed a student in New Jersey

Photo: JEWEL SAMAD / . / .

A high school student was killed and another injured on a sports field in New Jersey, reported the authorities this Monday.

Moussa fofana 18-year-old was shot at Maplewood’s Underhill Field at around 9:40 pm Sunday.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that this is an 11th grader from Columbia High School, who He was in agony for at least an hour after receiving the impacts.

Other student was injured in the leg, also by bullet shots. His identity has not been released, but he was treated at a hospital near the scene.

The director of the Columbia High School, Frank sanchez, sent a letter to teachers to clarify the situation, as published The Village Green.

“A couple of our students were in a horrible situation last night at Underhill Field. It seems that one of them died “Sanchez wrote.

The police investigated the events after the arrival of the emergency forces at the scene.

“It is an inconceivable calamity. A devastating blow to our students, workers and the community ”said Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor in a letter to parents.