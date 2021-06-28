A strong storm leaves the Hong Kong Stock Exchange without a morning session

Beijing, Jun 28 (.) .- The maximum alert, black in color, from the Hong Kong meteorological observatory due to a strong storm today forced the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to suspend the activities of its morning session, the market reported today in a statement published on its website.

This is the first alert of its kind in 2021 in Hong Kong, and if the authorities maintain this level past local noon (04.00 GMT), the afternoon session will not proceed either.

However, if the alert level is lowered before noon, the trading floor will open for its afternoon session, the Hong Kong newspaper The Standard said.

The alert, issued at 08:20 local time (00:20 GMT), means that rainfall exceeding 70 millimeters of water has occurred or is expected to occur in an hour on average in the city.

The warning of the meteorological authorities warns of the flooding of roads, and of the possible floods and overflows of channels that are expected to occur in the next few hours.

The Standard also indicated that schools and vaccination centers for the coronavirus would also remain closed as long as the black level of alert was maintained.

According to the source, a landslide has been recorded on the Hong Kong island of Lantau as a result of the storm.

(c) . Agency