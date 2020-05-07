During the early hours of Thursday in various neighborhoods of the city of Buenos Aires there was a strong smell of smoke. Although it started during the late afternoon, it deepened late at night and this was commented on by the neighboring social networks of Palermo, Belgrano, Caballito, Villa Urquiza and Villa Devoto, among others.

Although there was no explanation from any official body, Infobae It communicated with multiple fire stations in the north, west and south of the Federal Capital and the Buenos Aires suburbs. Most had no record of fire or burning of grasslands, which on several occasions has already generated intense smoke in the City.

The only confirmation of an accident came from the Ensenada Fire Department, municipality bordering La Plata: yesterday, around 19, several outbreaks were registered in the Punta Lara nature reserve, a town that belongs to the same party, so 20 men came to quell the flames.

According to reports, within a few hours the fire was already under control and was not seriously affected. In any case, the main difficulty lay in how to approach the main foci, since it is a swampy area of ​​grassland and low vegetation, so it can only be accessed on foot.

According to the National Meteorological Service, the direction of the wind during Wednesday night was from the southwest, same address in which the outbreaks reported in the nature reserve were registered. In any case, the Ensenada Firefighters could not corroborate that the extinguished flames in their area were the cause.

According to the testimony of some neighbors who perceived the smell, it started slightly but gradually intensified with the passing of the hours and reached its peak during Thursday morning.