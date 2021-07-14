A strong intestinal flora helps prevent celiac disease



It is believed that the microbiota of people with celiac disease metabolizes gluten into smaller peptides, leading to greater gluten intolerance.

Photo: Image by Alicia Harper on Pixabay / Pixabay

It is no coincidence that intestinal health and gluten intolerance, are two of the most trending topics today. On the one hand, in recent months much has been said about the importance of enjoying a strong and healthy microbiome, is considered one of the most powerful tools to enjoy a strong immune system and also in the prevention of diseases. On the other hand, celiac disease (CD) has reported a considerable increase in cases worldwide, it is an immune disorder that occurs with gluten intolerance in genetically predisposed people. What is relevant? Recent scientific information has shown that changes in the composition and function of the gut microbiome are related to chronic inflammatory diseases and also with celiac disease.

One of the most relevant references in this regard was based on the analysis of all the studies published between 2009-2019 using keywords such as: celiac disease and microbiota. It should be noted that the search was limited to articles published in English that provided evidence-based data. These references conclusively demonstrated that the gut microbiota has a well-established role in gluten metabolism. It turns out that celiac disease patients have a reduction in beneficial species of bacteria (lactobacilli and bifidobacteria) and an increase in potentially pathogenic ones (gram-negative bacteria, particularly Bacteroides and E. coli) compared to those who do not have this condition.

According to an article published in the prestigious journal Gastroenterology, the microbiota of people with celiac disease metabolizes gluten into smaller peptides that are capable of crossing the intestinal wall and thus have a greater capacity to activate the immune system and therefore greater intolerance.

The celiac disease or gluten intolerance It presents with symptoms such as diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating and gas, abdominal pain, nausea, constipation, anemia, among others. It is known that the main reaction in people with celiac disease to long-term gluten ingestion generates inflammation that damages the lining of the small intestine and is when the main digestive signs appear. One of the most negative aspects of having celiac disease is that it usually results in a malabsorption of nutrientsFortunately, an essential part of the treatment lies in making strict adjustments to the diet and completely avoiding foods that contain gluten (especially processed ones). It is also recommended to bet on following a diet rich in probiotic foods, which will also improve the quality of the intestinal microbiota.

Therefore one of the most important medical recommendations in addition to following a completely gluten-free diet; is to bet on a lifestyle that promotes a strong and healthy intestinal flora. It is well known that through diet and lifestyle-focused habits it is possible to strengthen intestinal health, therefore it is recommended to integrate the consumption of Fermented foods that shine for their probiotic content and do not contain gluten.

Yogurt is simply one of the best and most accessible sources of probiotics, the main reason is because it is made from milk that has been fermented by friendly bacteria, mainly lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria. It is also advisable to integrate the intake of kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, miso, soy and derived products. Experts recommend whenever possible to choose kefir over yogurt, it has been proven to have five times more beneficial bacteria.

Kombucha has also been positioned as an extraordinary natural ally to strengthen the intestinal flora. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are also a staple, they are hydrating and there are magnificent alternatives that are characterized by its prebiotic fiber content. It is also advisable to integrate gluten-free whole grains such as oats, rice, amaranth, corn and quinoa, today there are numerous brands that indicate on their packaging that they do not contain gluten. Last but not least it is essential avoiding processed foods, fast foods, and alcohol, on many occasions alcoholic beverages are made with grains that contain gluten.

By way of conclusion we can say that a strong intestinal microbiota reduces the risk of developing celiac disease or certain gluten intolerances and in those who already suffer from these conditions, it is an important measure to decrease symptoms and control disease.

