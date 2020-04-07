A strong fire was reported the morning of April 7 near the Central de Abastos on Cazuelas Avenue and Eje 5, Central de Abastos neighborhood, Iztapalapa mayor’s office., reported the head of government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum, who also added that the Heroic Fire Department was already in place trying to smother the flames.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) reported so far 3 injured people, without specifying gender, which receive pertinent medical attention for their wounds. The Axis was closed to facilitate emergency maneuvers.

Near the place is a gas station, whose service was suspended due to the risk that represents the distance at which the accident is located.

On the other hand, he recommended that the inhabitants of neighboring areas keep their windows and doors closed, covering the gaps with damp cloths, in case the smoke reaches the home.

The Heroic Fire Brigade reported that it has confined the fire in 60% without risk of it spreading to nearby areas, however, they have not been able to completely quell it.

On the other hand, SGIRPC reported that there are approximately three thousand square meters affected, so they decided to cut the electric power in the area to facilitate the work of attention to the incident.

The Xochimilco mayor’s office also loaned a water pipe to support the fight against fire. Water herons from the Mexico City Water System were also enabled.

The column of smoke can be seen from various points in the capital, but the causes or injuries to the fire are unknown so far.

About 200 people who approached the incident to see what was happening were withdrawn and evacuated to avoid injury to more people, according to Civil Protection.

Information in development …