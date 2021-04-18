A stroke of bad luck deprives Juan Espino of victory

Moldovan Alexandr ‘King Kong’ Romanov defeated the Spanish by split decision Juan ‘El Guapo’ Espino this saturday in Las Vegas, USA.

A fortuitous blow of the Spanish in the genital area Moldavian stopped the contest. The judges saw the Moldovan ‘King Kong’ as the winner after not recovering this in time from Espino’s knee.

Romanov began taking the center of the octagon, Espino, analytical and making use of his footwork, looked for the moment to influence the Moldovan. ‘King Kong’ led the contest flush with the canvas and ultimately against the cage. Although it did not put the Spanish in trouble. ‘El Guapo ‘moves like a fish in water in this facet.

Espino turned the tables, put his rival’s back on the ground and tried to sign the submission, but without success. The first bars did not disappoint, there was a contest between fighters and that was what we had.

Good level changes in the hitting of the Spanish during the second round to find the grip. Espino gave Romanov a big knee, but the Moldovan’s chin met him with surprising strength.

‘King Kong ‘also lived up to his name and he squeezed the canary at times with his blows on the canvas. Very physical contest that neither of them shunned. In the third round the plan from Espino’s corner was clear. Work the volley shots on your opponent and get an advantageous position in the grip by standing on his back.

A fortuitous knee to Romanov’s genitals ruined the contest. The Moldovan, exhausted, could not recover from the blow in the five minutes established by the UFC in these cases and could not continue. ‘King Kong’ took the victory by split decision. Surprising measure, he himself shook his head the verdict of the judges.

‘King Kong’ adds, unexpectedly, his fourteenth victory as a professional and his third inside the UFC octagon. A bad blow sentenced Espino, who showed a great level inside the cage, but was unlucky.