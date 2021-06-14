A street musician from A Coruña triumphs with what he did when he saw a Vox table next to him

(Photo: leminuit via .)

A street musician from A Coruña (Galicia) is triumphing on Twitter after the deputy of En Común Antón Gómez Reino shared his reaction when he saw that a group of supporters of the ultra-right formation Vox installed an information table in the street where he was.

As can be seen in the video, the musician, who plays the saxophone, begins to perform the melody of Bella Ciao, an Italian folk song that was adopted as an antifascist resistance anthem by Italian partisans in World War II.

The musician did not stop there, but also performed A las barricadas, the song used by anarcho-syndicalism in Spain during the Civil War and which is the anthem of the CNT and the CGT.

