A street for Marvin Hagler

The city of Brockton (United States) has approved to name a street in the town after Marvin Hagler. It was there that, together with the Petronelli brothers, the legend of one of the best middleweights in history was forged.

The full name of the street is “Marvin Hagler Driver”, a beautiful and well deserved tribute for the fighter who died a few weeks ago. It is the first time in seventeen years that Brockton has renamed a street. In 1999, the city put another street for the Petronelli brothers, Hagler’s coaches, which intersects with what is now called Marvin Hagler Drive.