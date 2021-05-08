A strange row of lights has appeared in several cities in Spain

Last night, social networks were filled with messages and questions about what users were seeing in the sky, from late afternoon until late at night. If you still don’t know what we are talking about, you should know that it was a strange and perfect row of lights originated by a train of satellites.

Despite the fact that a minority group of the population thinks that the row of lights is due to a possible invasion by aliens or that the famous Chinese rocket ‘Long March 5B’ has crashed in Spain, we have to confirm that they are not those reasons.

The main cause is due to the satellite project by Elon Musk that launched at the end of January, circulating in an aligned way and together to go separating until ending in their final orbits. In addition, the train of lights was moving at a constant speed and will fade little by little.

The constellation of Starlink will be composed of 40,000 satellites in the future when they are all finished putting into orbit, since The objective of the project is to offer Internet anywhere in the world and reduce the delay that the network may have in some locations.

It is not surprising that everyone wanted to share in their profiles the incredible shock that occurred when contemplating the sky of several cities in Spain, passing through Madrid, Zamora or Soria, among many others. The satellite train generated enormous excitement on Twitter, where the majority of users posted tweets with videos of the Madrid sky, in this case.

