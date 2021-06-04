A strange phenomenon unbalances the earth’s core

Faster cooling on one side would accelerate the crystallization of iron and the growth of the inner core on that side.

Earth’s solid iron inner core is growing faster on one side than the other, and so it has been since it began to freeze from molten iron 500 million years ago.

The reasons for this strange phenomenon are unknown, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience by seismologists at the University of California, Berkeley.

This faster growth under the Banda Sea in Indonesia has not left the core unbalanced. Gravity evenly distributes new growth (iron crystals that form as cast iron cools) to maintain a spherical inner core that grows at a radius of one millimeter per year on average.

But the higher growth on one side suggests that something in the Earth’s outer core or mantle below Indonesia is removing heat from the inner core at a faster rate than on the opposite side, below Brazil. Faster cooling on one side it would accelerate the crystallization of iron and the growth of the inner core on that side.

This has implications for the Earth’s magnetic field and its history, because the convection in the outer core driven by the release of heat from the inner core is what today drives the dynamo that generates the magnetic field that protects us from dangerous particles from the sun.

“We provide quite imprecise limits on the age of the inner core, between 500 and 1.5 billion years, which can be helpful in the debate on how the magnetic field was generated before the existence of the solid inner core,” said Barbara Romanowicz, professor. from the Graduate School of the University of Berkeley in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and emeritus director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory (BSL).

“We know that the magnetic field already existed 3 billion years ago, so other processes must have driven convection in the outer core at that time.”

The younger age of the inner core may mean that early in Earth’s history, the heat boiling the fluid’s core came from light elements separating from iron, not from the crystallization of iron, which we see today.

“The debate on the age of the inner core it’s been going on for a long time, “Daniel Frost, an assistant project scientist at BSL, said in a statement.” The complication is: whether the inner core could have existed for only 1.5 billion years, based on what we know about how it loses heat And how hot it is, so where did the oldest magnetic field come from? Hence this idea of ​​dissolved light elements that are then frozen.

The asymmetric growth of the inner core explains a mystery from three decades ago: that the crystallized iron in the core seems to be preferentially aligned along the axis of rotation of the Earth, more in the west than in the east, whereas one would expect the crystals to be oriented randomly.

Evidence for this alignment comes from measurements of the travel time of earthquake seismic waves through the inner core. Seismic waves travel faster in the direction of the north-south axis of rotation than along the equator, an asymmetry that geologists attribute to iron crystals, which are asymmetric, having their long axes preferably aligned along the axis of the Earth.

If the core is solid crystalline iron, how are the iron crystals oriented preferentially in one direction?

In an attempt to explain the observations, Frost and colleagues Marine Lasbleis of the University of Nantes in France and Brian Chandler and Romanowicz of UC Berkeley created a computer model of crystal growth in the inner core that incorporates models of geodynamic growth and physics. iron ore under high pressure and high temperature.

“The simplest model seemed a bit unusual: that the inner core is asymmetric,” Frost said. “The west side looks different from the east side to the center, not just at the top of the inner core, as some have suggested. The only way we can explain that is that one side grows faster than the other. “

The model describes how asymmetric growth, approximately 60% higher in the east than in the west, can preferentially orient the iron crystals along the axis of rotation, with more alignment in the west than in the east, and explain the difference in the velocity of the seismic wave in the inner core.

“What we are proposing in this paper is an asymmetric solid convection model in the inner core that reconciles seismic observations and plausible geodynamic boundary conditions,” Romanowicz said.