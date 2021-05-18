A strange fish from the deep appears on a California beach

A creepy fish that habitually inhabits thousands of meters below the ocean’s surface has been washed ashore on a California beach, in the United States, according to those responsible for the Crystal Cove State Park where this deep-sea fish, from the order of the Lophiiformes, appeared.

This is a rather elusive order of fish that is rarely seen outside of the depths of the ocean. They possess a lifeless look through completely black eyes that stick to the sides of their flat head.. They are specimens with a huge mouth full of fine teeth, bare skin, fins devoid of spines and an approximate weight of 30 kilos maximum. One of its most characteristic details is that they have a kind of lure, an appendage on your head with a bioluminescent bulb at the end (which lights up thanks to symbiotic bacteria), to attract prey close enough to catch them quickly. It is capable of eating prey the size of its own body.

Although these fish are usually always at great depths (about 1000 meters deep), fisherman ben estes saw the intact body of a monkfish in this Orange County park.