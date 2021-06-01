a strain of little concern, but a growing problem

A 41-year-old patient from Juiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, has become the first confirmed case of the H10N3 bird flu strain in humans, as announced by the Government of Beijing this Tuesday. He was hospitalized on April 28 and, as far as we know, he was discharged four days later without complicating the disease.

“The infection is an accidental transmission between species,” explained the National Health Commission. Therefore, “the risk of large-scale transmission is low.” And, as far as we know about these types of strains, it is true. However, it is still curious that this leap to humans occurs a few months after Russia detected the also first case of the H5N8 strain in humans. What is happening this year with bird flu?

A priori, an unproblematic strain

For now, we know little more about the Chinese case of H10N3 and, if everything evolves normally, we will not have too much extra information. Fundamentally, because unlike N5H8 (which is widespread throughout the world and as recently as 2017 forced 800,000 birds to be killed in France to try to control the transmission of the disease) it is not a strain that is very widespread.

In the last 40 years, only 160 cases have been identified worldwide. Mostly in wild birds of Asia and some areas of North America. To date, no case has been identified in chickens, for example. It is evident that it will be necessary to molecularly analyze the virus and study its possible long-term impact, but we are facing a very controlled threat.

This contrasts with the measures taken in the Russian case, when the Rospotrebnadzor (the Russian health agency) made an international call to start designing rapid tests and PCR kits to diagnose the H5N8 strain and start the development of “template vaccines” on which to work in case an outbreak occurs. go pandemic.

In a context like the current one, with the COVID-19 pandemic still active, it is logical that this news should attract everyone’s attention. However, we must not forget that the flu is a chameleon virus and that there are an immense number of strains in circulation. Many of them do not affect humans, but jump to our species relatively frequently without causing major problems. This seems to be the case.

It won’t always be. As we well know, since the eighties of the last century, epidemic outbreaks have only grown, spurred by climate change, globalization, demographic changes, technological development and evolutionary pressure. SARS-CoV-2 is a good example. The good news is that despite being of little concern, epidemiological control systems have managed to identify it.

Picture | Hao rui