Something positive that quarantine has left us is the possibility of meeting (virtually) With our friends, organize parties through screens, spend hours talking about everything and nothing, sharing anecdotes and recommendations for books, articles, movies or records.

What if, maybe I should clarify that if at some point in your life you used to meet at your friends’ house to listen to records, exchange covers, read the credits and production notes, then you must be careful, because That means you are in the “very high risk group” today.

It is likely that in those meetings, one of your friends had an instrument. Maybe it was you who had a guitar, a keyboard or a battery, and if so, surely you had a band with your friends. Oh, blessed nostalgia …

Beastie Boys Story is precisely the story of three friends who inspired each other, but they also inspired an entire generation. A group that throughout its forty-year career has been characterized by being daring and innovative.

Isn’t being one of hip-hop’s first “white” acts enough? Well, how about daring to produce an album like Paul’s Boutique with a production that we could say, for sure, It set the production standard for the use of samples and sound layers. Is this how things change?

The list could continue to shore up the Beastie Boys as one of the first groups to hit the internet in the early 1990s, and one of the first to embrace social causes strong enough to organize a whole festival for social freedom in Tibet.

Or within pop culture, inspiring a Star Wars: The Last Jedi character (Slowen-Lo), a birch tree named in honor of “Slow and Low” from the Licensed To Ill –his debut album– whose voice was performed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

We could well say that the musical career of the Beastie Boys came to an end after the unfortunate death of Adam Yauch, known as MCA, in 2012. However, its legacy and history continues to be written to this day.

First with an awesome book titled Beastie Boys Book, which was cataloged by specialized publications as the best music book published in 2018. Later with an audiobook that I dare say is the best ever, thanks to the special appearances of Kim Gordon, Jarvis Cocker, Snoop Dogg, Ben Stiller, Steve Buscemi And till Bette Midler.

And now with the first live documentary or live documentary, which is nothing more than a completely different format than what we have seen in musical documentaries full of interviews where the one who least speaks is the same artist who stars in the story, for example.

Personally, I could say that Beastie Boys Story, directed by Spike Jonze, is a documentary film whose format could be a mashup between a Ted Talk and a satandup where Mike D and Ad-Rock tell the story of the band, while they tell the story of their friendship, and of course, the story of a very particular moment: the post punk scene in New York in the eighties where the only “social network” was a television with MTV.

The documentary reunites the Beastie Boys with Jonze 25 years after directing the video for “Sabotage”, their first collaboration with the band and that somehow defined the audiovisual language that would establish the band with the videos for “Sure Shot”, “Root Down”, “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” and “Time for Livin”.

The absence of MCA, noted for being the engine of the band, is merely physical, because its importance goes beyond music, courtesy of the wonderful work of its pseudonym Nathanial Hörnblowér.

The Beastie Boys Story It is a constant journey in the timeline, in which its protagonists relate the peculiarities of having grown up between Queens and Central Park, two opposite poles that led them to form, but also to be spoiled as soon as fame reached them.

Since the bars under from New York punk, open the Madonna tour (Like a Virgin release), until rent a mansion with a pool in Los Angeles. From being on the broken bench to rediscovering yourself as a group, bursting everything and starting again with enough maturity to put on the table a series of themes that were hardly touched on in music: human rights, the freedom of Tibet, the macho culture.

Beastie Boys Story may seem like a look back, but in reality, It is a story of resilience, friendship and above all, of how to never stop innovating.

How and where to watch Beastie Boys Story?

The Beastie Boys documentary can be watched exclusively on AppleTV +, the Cupertino company’s streaming service that is available to everyone with either native apps for Mac, iPhone, iPad or AppleTV, as well as for Roku, Amazon Fire and a vast majority of Smart TVs. It can be accessed from any type of device on tv.apple.com

As a tip, When contracting the service, the first 7 days of trial are free. But if they bought an Apple device in the three months (and this is already activated, oh, surprise! these include a free year of Apple TV +. So take advantage and take it out.

To convince you, here is our interview with the Beastie Boys: