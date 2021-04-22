a story of disappearing people and shared trees

The Google search engine has aligned itself this Thursday with Earth Day, the international day to raise awareness about the conservation of the environment. He has done it with a doodle, or what is the same, with those thematic drawings that appear just above the box search.

In this case it is a link to an emotional video in which Google wants to show how the environment is something that passes from generation to generation, something shared.

The story that this doodle tells begins with a little girl planting a tree. When she is old and the tree is already big, her grandson appears and with it silver another tree, passing on to the next generation the awareness of nature.

The process is repeated several more times, sharing those trees with people of different conditions, from various physical abilities, sexes, races and religions, implying that the conservation of the natural environment is something that concerns us all.

Google always reserves its doodles for special events or to honor international days or to famous people on their anniversaries.