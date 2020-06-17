© ARK RALSTON / . / .

The Maryland Lottery said that a single store sold 24 jackpot-winning tickets for a Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing, totaling $ 600,000 in prizes.

Lottery officials said the Spring Ridge Exxon store in Frederick sold 24 tickets for this June 12 lottery draw, with the winning numbers, 2-9-11-13-17 and the Bonus Ball 25.

Each winning ticket is worth $ 50,000, for the total prize pool of $ 600,000.

The Maryland Lottery said it was unclear if all tickets were purchased by a single player.

A Baltimore man previously won $ 600,000 in a Bonus Match 5 lottery draw when he bought multiple identical tickets in 2016, authorities said.

The Spring Ridge Exxon store receives a $ 6,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets, authorities said.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.